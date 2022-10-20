Senior Solution Architect

The Role: We have an opportunity for a Senior Solutions Architect in Johannesburg and Cape Town.
The Solution Architect primarily works with the product owner team by providing business process alignment and technical leadership to craft a solution that is fit for purpose from a business perspective. Consequently, they focus their attention on both smaller and large facet of the solution to make sure that it engineered and fit the operate model.
Skills and Experience:
- Matric
- IT Technical skills. (AWS, APIs, Serverless)
- Software modelling
- Grasp of IT concepts, patterns, principles
- Policy Administration knowledge
- Cloud certification
Key Accountabilities: Compliance
- Ensures delivery fits within the guidelines laid down by the enterprise / solution practice architects and is in compliance with the IT strategy.
- Oversees the implementation of new solutions to ensure they adhere to the signed off solution architecture designs.
Financial Control
- Understands the fiscal components of a solution to ensure it satisfies the commercial requirements of the business and is sustainable, adaptable and practical within the RUN model.
Personal Effectiveness
- Ability to operate in a dedicated agile environment and to use typical agile method tools.
- Ability to explain the complex in laymans terms to bring technology to the masses.
- Accepts and lives the company values.
- Accountable for service delivery through own efforts.
- Collaborates effectively with others to achieve personal results.
- Individually accountable for managing own time, tasks and output quality for periods of 3 months to 1 year.
- Plans workload vs work demand for a small team of solution architects.
Strategy
- Models and defines the financial implications and considerations of potential solutions.
- Models, defines and collaborates around designs with business and enterprise stakeholders.
- Provides options and recommendations to business stakeholders to ensure that they can make the best business decisions based on the different solution alternatives and patterns.
Technical Consultation
- Analyses business processes to determine how IT investment could deliver value through improved cycle times, lower costs, improved quality.
- Builds the detailed transition plan for the more effective exploitation of IT investments.
- Defines a solution and ensure that it:
- Meets the business [URL Removed] the non-functional requirements.
- Fits within the guidelines laid down by the enterprise / solution practice architects
- Is in compliance with the IT strategy.
- Can be readily leveraged by other parts of the business.
- Responds to stakeholder needs and influences the development of alternative solutions.
Personality and Attributes:
- Strategic
- Change as a Way of Executing
- Leading with influence
- Collaboration (Diversity & Inclusion)
- Agile Innovation
- Customer First, Personal Mastery (Lifelong Learning)