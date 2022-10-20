Senior SQL Data Engineer – Hybrid/Remote – up to R1.5m PA at E-merge IT Recruitment

Oct 20, 2022

Be part of the Global Business Tech powerhouse that delivers real business value across a wide range of industries such as mining, telecommunications, retail, and financial services. This global organization is seeking a proactive, team orientated, resilient problem solver with in-depth knowledge of Azure, and vast experience as a SQL Data Engineer to help them drive improvements in data engineering across the business.

What You’ll Need

  • Degree in Computer Science, IT, Statistics, Engineering, or related technical field.
  • 8 or more years of relational SQL database
  • In depth understanding of Apache Spark
  • Experience in designing, implementing and optimizing solutions in Apache Spark
  • Experience with data warehouse and data lake design
  • Relevant data engineering certification would be beneficial
  • Experience in building, optimizing and managing data pipelines for large and complex datasets

Technical Competencies

  • Azure
  • SQL
  • Python (advantageous)
  • Experience with Spark streaming or Kafka would be beneficial

Reference Number for this position is BRM55672 which is a permanent position based in Sandton, Johannesburg, or remote if in other provinces, offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA. Contact Bryce on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

