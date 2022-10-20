Senior SQL Data Engineer – Hybrid/Remote – up to R1.5m PA at E-merge IT Recruitment

Be part of the Global Business Tech powerhouse that delivers real business value across a wide range of industries such as mining, telecommunications, retail, and financial services. This global organization is seeking a proactive, team orientated, resilient problem solver with in-depth knowledge of Azure, and vast experience as a SQL Data Engineer to help them drive improvements in data engineering across the business.

What You’ll Need

Degree in Computer Science, IT, Statistics, Engineering, or related technical field.

8 or more years of relational SQL database

In depth understanding of Apache Spark

Experience in designing, implementing and optimizing solutions in Apache Spark

Experience with data warehouse and data lake design

Relevant data engineering certification would be beneficial

Experience in building, optimizing and managing data pipelines for large and complex datasets

Technical Competencies

Azure

SQL

Python (advantageous)

Experience with Spark streaming or Kafka would be beneficial

Reference Number for this position is BRM55672 which is a permanent position based in Sandton, Johannesburg, or remote if in other provinces, offering a cost to company salary of up to [URL Removed] PA. Contact Bryce on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Azure

SQL

Python (advantageous)

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position