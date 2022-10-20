Senior Test Analyst – SAP Store Operations

Role Purpose:
Senior Software Quality Analysts conduct manual functional testing on projects. Their involvement is across the QA process and includes test process improvement and governance.
They have extensive test lead experience and can handle the demands of multiple projects including resource management and capacity planning.
Qualifications and Desired Experience:
The ideal candidate should have
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or other related field, or equivalent work experience
- 3 to 5 years of QA related experience
- ISTQB Foundation or equivalent
- Retail experience required
- Experience working with Solution Manager Test Suite
- Experience with SAP Store Operations
- Experience with SAP S4 HANA
Minimum of years’ experience required:
- 3-5 years’ experience
Minimum Education:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or other related field, or equivalent work experience
- ISTQB Foundation or equivalent
Computer packages required:
- Will be determined post resource acquisition
Duties and Responsibilities
Your key responsibilities will include, but is not limited to:
- Apply approaches to achieving effective test coverage.
- Define regression testing strategies.
- Review test basis and extract test requirements.
- Produce test plans and test completion reports
- Execute test cases and log defects.
- Conduct retesting and regression testing.
- Leverage best practice and test design techniques.
- Maintain the regression test pack.
- Contribute to training initiatives and knowledge sharing within the team.
- Implement ways to leverage test metrics to provide visibility, improve the QA process and lead to improved product quality.
- Leverage test management tools to achieve objectives efficiently and effectively.
- Shape the direction of the team from a strategic level via test process improvement initiatives, training, and mentorship.
- Own Career development initiatives from a team perspective.
Role Purpose:
Senior Software Quality Analysts conduct manual functional testing on projects. Their involvement is across the QA process and includes test process improvement and governance.
They have extensive test lead experience and can handle the demands of multiple projects including resource management and capacity planning.
Qualifications and Desired Experience:
The ideal candidate should have
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or other related field, or equivalent work experience
- 3 to 5 years of QA related experience
- ISTQB Foundation or equivalent
- Retail experience required
- Experience working with Solution Manager Test Suite
- Experience with SAP Store Operations
- Experience with SAP S4 HANA
Minimum of years’ experience required:
- 3-5 years’ experience
Minimum Education:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or other related field, or equivalent work experience
- ISTQB Foundation or equivalent
Computer packages required:
- Will be determined post resource acquisition
Duties and Responsibilities
Your key responsibilities will include, but is not limited to:
- Apply approaches to achieving effective test coverage.
- Define regression testing strategies.
- Review test basis and extract test requirements.
- Produce test plans and test completion reports
- Execute test cases and log defects.
- Conduct retesting and regression testing.
- Leverage best practice and test design techniques.
- Maintain the regression test pack.
- Contribute to training initiatives and knowledge sharing within the team.
- Implement ways to leverage test metrics to provide visibility, improve the QA process and lead to improved product quality.
- Leverage test management tools to achieve objectives efficiently and effectively.
- Shape the direction of the team from a strategic level via test process improvement initiatives, training, and mentorship.
- Own Career development initiatives from a team perspective.
Desired Skills:
- QA related experience
- Retail experience required
- Solution Manager Test Suite
- SAP Store Operations
- SAP S4 HANA