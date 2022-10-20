SQL (T-SQL) Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

We are looking for strong SQL (T-SQL) Developers with a good understanding and experience in C# Development.
- Junior – Intermediate Developers, minimum of 2 – 4 years’ work experience
- Senior Developers minimum of 5 years’ working experience
Area: Menlyn Maine, Pretoria East
Skills:
- Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in a SQL Full stack Software Development role
- Minimum 2 – 3 years’ experience in the following technologies
- MS SQL Database (T-SQL)
- C#
- JavaScript
- Microservices
- Knowledge and experience on web services development is a requirement
- Ability to analyse a request for change or new development to determine how the existing functionality can be used/enhanced or to develop new functionality to meet the request
Qualifications:
- Tertiary education: IT Diploma or degree would be an advantage
- Matric or equivalent qualification recognised by the Department of Higher Education & Training
Special Requirements:
- Willing to work overtime (as an exception when needed)
- Perform standby duties; (As an exception when required)
- Must have own and reliable transport.
- Must live in Pretoria / OR relocate closer to work
Duties:
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software.
- Consulting with Account Managers, Executive Head: Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Operations Manager and colleagues relating to maintenance, enhancements and development of the system.
- Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.
- Document and direct software testing including validation procedures
- Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.
- Advice on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit of the Company.
Role:
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for existing or new software applications and operating system.
- Design, develop, test and maintain software solutions to meet the clients’ requirements
Personal Attributes
- Must have good administrative and analytical skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Stress management skills
- Time management skills
- Target orientated
- Decision-making skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy
- Focused
- Dedicated
- High level of personal integrity and ethics
Desired Skills:
- SQL (T-SQL) Developer
- C# Development
- • JavaScript
- • Microservices