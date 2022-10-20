Support Technician (Jnr) FTC (Wits ThirdStream) at AJ Personnel – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Main purpose of the job:

To support, implement and maintain all activities of IT operations such as troubleshooting computer hardware and software problems

Additionally, they will support the company network and optimize the performance thereof and provide exceptional IT service to business users and clients

Location:

Parktown – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Install all software and hardware products including Microsoft products, printers, and other related equipment

Setup, Monitor and maintain all desktops and laptops through N-Able and ensure optimum efficiency of hardware in line with best practice standards and company process

Troubleshoot system problems (Hardware and software) including networking equipment and printers in line with best practice standards and company process

Manage and maintain IT cabling standards

Ensure user machines always have the Microsoft ATP client installed and connected

Monitoring the availability of Internet Services and ensuring all communication with necessary stakeholders are completed within agreed timeframes

View, assign and resolve all tickets in the Helpdesk system and always maintain service levels

Maintain Microsoft domain infrastructure i.e., Windows operating systems, Microsoft Outlook, server operating systems, and others where required

Ensure IT governance protocols are adhered to

Ensure tasks set out on projects are completed within the time required and all necessary communication is provided to Senior project members if deadlines will not be met

Be responsible for tasks allocated to you and ensure they are completed at the highest standard

Required minimum education and training:

Certification in at least one technical product set would be preferred (A+, N+, Entry Level Microsoft Technical Certification)

Required minimum work experience:

Minimum of 2 years experience in a desktop support environment

Desirable additional education, work experience, and personal abilities:

Demonstrated strong customer service orientation

Effective verbal and written communication skills

Must be able to take ownership of all allocated functions, projects, and problems

Ability to work under pressure with tight deadlines in an ever-changing environment

Ability to work independently and as a part of a multidisciplinary team

Must have a positive attitude with the willingness to continuously grow in a fast-paced environment

Strong problem-solving skills

About The Employer:

Background

Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. ThirdStream, a subsidiary of the Wits Health Consortium, is a supplier of administrative services to donor-funded and academic organizations in Africa. It supports more than 50 research entities within the faculty of Health Sciences at the University of Witwatersrand.

Learn more/Apply for this position