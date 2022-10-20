Test Analyst – SAP Master Data – Western Cape Cape Town

Role Purpose:
Software Quality Analyst’s conduct manual functional testing on projects. Their involvement is across the QA process and includes test planning. They are able to test lead small to medium complexity projects end to end.
Qualifications and Desired Experience
The ideal candidate should have
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or other related field, or equivalent work experience
- 3 to 5 years of QA related experience
- ISTQB Foundation or equivalent
- Retail experience required
- Experience working with Solution Manager Test Suite
- Experience with SAP Master Data
- Experience with SAP S4 HANA
Minimum of years’ experience required:
- 3-5 years’ experience
Minimum Education:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or other related field, or equivalent work experience
- ISTQB Foundation or equivalent
Computer packages required:
- Will be determined post resource acquisition
Duties and Responsibilities
Your key responsibilities will include, but is not limited to:
- Review test requirements and create relevant test cases to cover them.
- Execute test cases and log defects.
- Conduct retesting and regression testing.
- Produce test plans and test completion reports
- Leverage best practice and test design techniques.
- Maintain the regression test pack.
- Mentor more junior resources.
- Contribute to training initiatives and knowledge sharing within the team.
- Contribute to test process improvement initiatives.
Desired Skills:
- Solution Manager Test Suite
- SAP Master Data
- SAP S4 HANA