Test Analyst – SAP Master Data

Role Purpose:

Software Quality Analyst’s conduct manual functional testing on projects. Their involvement is across the QA process and includes test planning. They are able to test lead small to medium complexity projects end to end.

Qualifications and Desired Experience

The ideal candidate should have

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or other related field, or equivalent work experience

3 to 5 years of QA related experience

ISTQB Foundation or equivalent

Retail experience required

Experience working with Solution Manager Test Suite

Experience with SAP Master Data

Experience with SAP S4 HANA

Minimum of years’ experience required:

3-5 years’ experience

Minimum Education:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or other related field, or equivalent work experience

ISTQB Foundation or equivalent

Computer packages required:

Will be determined post resource acquisition

Duties and Responsibilities

Your key responsibilities will include, but is not limited to:

Review test requirements and create relevant test cases to cover them.

Execute test cases and log defects.

Conduct retesting and regression testing.

Produce test plans and test completion reports

Leverage best practice and test design techniques.

Maintain the regression test pack.

Mentor more junior resources.

Contribute to training initiatives and knowledge sharing within the team.

Contribute to test process improvement initiatives.

Desired Skills:

Solution Manager Test Suite

SAP Master Data

SAP S4 HANA

