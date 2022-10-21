Applications Engineer at Datafin Recruitment – Western Cape Paarl

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge IC Design Specialist seeks a highly technical & self-driven Applications Engineer to join its team on a mission to ensure users’ interaction with electronics is better, simpler and seamless. Working on its multi-sensor technology, you will have the opportunity to identify applications and implement sensor technology in pre-released consumer electronics such as headphones, mobile phones, wearables, PC peripherals and home automation products for clients like Google, Phillips, JBL, Lenovo, Microsoft, and Bose. You will also work in the research, development, prototyping and production phase of each product. The ideal candidate must possess a [URL Removed] or B.Eng Electronics tertiary qualification with 5-10 years’ suitable work experience including Embedded Microprocessor Development (e.g. Microchip PIC) & Analogue design & debugging and have strong proficiency with C++, C# and Python.

DUTIES:

Research and develop ideas for new products.

Improve the performance and efficiency of existing products.

Embedded MCU Programming of touch and proximity-controlled systems.

Applications Development.

Product Design.

Prototype Evaluation.

Test Development.

Product Release.

Client / Distributor interface and support of an international customer base.

Occasional international travel.

REQUIREMENTS:

Qualifications –

M.Eng or B.Eng Electronics.

Experience/Skills –

5 – 10 Years relevant experience.

Embedded Microprocessor Development experience (e.g., Microchip PIC).

C++, C#, Python and or other high-level languages.

High level of innovative thinking as well as an analytical approach to problem solving.

Analogue design and debug skills.

Self-starter.

COMMENTS:

