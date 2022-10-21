BI Planning Implementation Specialist at RecruiTech

Fantastic opportunity to work for a German based company remotely on European projects exists for a super talented BI Planning Specialist.

Responsibilities:

Providing solutions in industries such as security, logistics, pharmaceutical, banking and mining, both as a senior team member and a solo consultant.

Roles include: SME in multi-departmental initiatives, solution designer and user trainer/support.

Solutions include financial forecasting, people planning and management as well as reporting for upwards of one hundred users, both on-premises and cloud-based.

Implementation of planning applications in a multi-dimensional structure

Must have Excellent communication and presentation skills

Very good knowledge of English; German skills and are a plus but not a must

Performance, motivation and efficiency

Requirements:

Completed studies in business administration, business informatics or comparable

2+ years professional experience in planning, IT, BI projects

Very good knowledge of business administration

Experience in Jedox / TM1 etc. advantageous

Please send your CV to [Email Address Removed] or for more information, contact us on [Phone Number Removed]; (VoIP) or [Phone Number Removed];.

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

2+ years professional experience in planning/IT/BI projects

Experience in Jedox / TM1 etc. advantageous

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position