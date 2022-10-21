Business Analyst IT at PSG Wealth – Gauteng Waterfall

Responsibilities:
- Develop business requirement specifications through well facilitated discussions and interviews with relevant stakeholders
- Document existing business processes and develop and document new business processes
- Develop functional and technical specification documentation
- Primary interface between business representatives and technical resources for the development or implementation of business applications
- Workshop or hold JAD sessions to gather requirements and drive workshops when necessary
- Liaise with relevant stakeholder management to prioritise project deliverables
- Transfer of “care, custody and control” of new processes and applications to the business owners, including user training and support
- Effective coordination of the projects and their inter-dependencies and any risks and any other issues that may arise. This includes timeline and milestone management
- Continuously identify and implement incremental improvements to current processes, independent of larger project deliverables
- Effective stakeholder management – Keep management, users and developers informed of progress through effective communication and management of expectations
Minimum requirements:
- A relevant tertiary qualification is essential – National Diploma/Bachelor’s Degree etc.
- In one of: Finance, Risk Management, Mathematics, Computer science, Engineering or Information Systems/Informatics
- 5+ years’ experience as a Business Analyst
- Must have Financial Services Experience
- Work experience in a stockbroking / securities beneficial
- Investment Management or LISP platform experience beneficial
- Basic SQL and programming skills will be an advantage
- A proven track-record of successful delivery as a Business Analyst, Data Analyst and / or Subject Matter Expert in data integration, system implementation or reporting projects
- Agile/SCRUM and PI Planning knowledge and capability”
- Strong communication skills including verbal, written and listening skills
- Proven stakeholder management capability
- Use Case skills (Create and develop)
- Able to compile process and data flow diagrams and Context diagrams
- Must have creative skills in providing possible solutions to business requirements
Desired Skills:
- Business analysis
- Requirements gathering
- Business requirements documents
- Requirement specifications
- Stakeholder engagements
- Agile
- SAFe
- Tax
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Business Analysis
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
PSGs commitment to transform and embrace diversity is what drives us to achieve a diverse workplace with employment equity as a key goal to create an inclusive workforce. In achieving our employment equity goals, we give preference to applicants from designated groups, and we encourage people with disability to apply.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Hybrid work model