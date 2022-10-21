Business Analyst IT at PSG Wealth – Gauteng Waterfall

Responsibilities:

Develop business requirement specifications through well facilitated discussions and interviews with relevant stakeholders

Document existing business processes and develop and document new business processes

Develop functional and technical specification documentation

Primary interface between business representatives and technical resources for the development or implementation of business applications

Workshop or hold JAD sessions to gather requirements and drive workshops when necessary

Liaise with relevant stakeholder management to prioritise project deliverables

Transfer of “care, custody and control” of new processes and applications to the business owners, including user training and support

Effective coordination of the projects and their inter-dependencies and any risks and any other issues that may arise. This includes timeline and milestone management

Continuously identify and implement incremental improvements to current processes, independent of larger project deliverables

Effective stakeholder management – Keep management, users and developers informed of progress through effective communication and management of expectations

Minimum requirements:

A relevant tertiary qualification is essential – National Diploma/Bachelor’s Degree etc.

In one of: Finance, Risk Management, Mathematics, Computer science, Engineering or Information Systems/Informatics

5+ years’ experience as a Business Analyst

Must have Financial Services Experience

Work experience in a stockbroking / securities beneficial

Investment Management or LISP platform experience beneficial

Basic SQL and programming skills will be an advantage

A proven track-record of successful delivery as a Business Analyst, Data Analyst and / or Subject Matter Expert in data integration, system implementation or reporting projects

Agile/SCRUM and PI Planning knowledge and capability”

Strong communication skills including verbal, written and listening skills

Proven stakeholder management capability

Use Case skills (Create and develop)

Able to compile process and data flow diagrams and Context diagrams

Must have creative skills in providing possible solutions to business requirements

Desired Skills:

Business analysis

Requirements gathering

Business requirements documents

Requirement specifications

Stakeholder engagements

Agile

SAFe

Tax

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

PSGs commitment to transform and embrace diversity is what drives us to achieve a diverse workplace with employment equity as a key goal to create an inclusive workforce. In achieving our employment equity goals, we give preference to applicants from designated groups, and we encourage people with disability to apply.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Hybrid work model

