Business Analyst IT at PSG Wealth

Oct 21, 2022

Responsibilities:

  • Develop business requirement specifications through well facilitated discussions and interviews with relevant stakeholders
  • Document existing business processes and develop and document new business processes
  • Develop functional and technical specification documentation
  • Primary interface between business representatives and technical resources for the development or implementation of business applications
  • Workshop or hold JAD sessions to gather requirements and drive workshops when necessary
  • Liaise with relevant stakeholder management to prioritise project deliverables
  • Transfer of “care, custody and control” of new processes and applications to the business owners, including user training and support
  • Effective coordination of the projects and their inter-dependencies and any risks and any other issues that may arise. This includes timeline and milestone management
  • Continuously identify and implement incremental improvements to current processes, independent of larger project deliverables
  • Effective stakeholder management – Keep management, users and developers informed of progress through effective communication and management of expectations

Minimum requirements:

  • A relevant tertiary qualification is essential – National Diploma/Bachelor’s Degree etc.
  • In one of: Finance, Risk Management, Mathematics, Computer science, Engineering or Information Systems/Informatics
  • 5+ years’ experience as a Business Analyst
  • Must have Financial Services Experience
  • Work experience in a stockbroking / securities beneficial
  • Investment Management or LISP platform experience beneficial
  • Basic SQL and programming skills will be an advantage
  • A proven track-record of successful delivery as a Business Analyst, Data Analyst and / or Subject Matter Expert in data integration, system implementation or reporting projects
  • Agile/SCRUM and PI Planning knowledge and capability”
  • Strong communication skills including verbal, written and listening skills
  • Proven stakeholder management capability
  • Use Case skills (Create and develop)
  • Able to compile process and data flow diagrams and Context diagrams
  • Must have creative skills in providing possible solutions to business requirements

Desired Skills:

  • Business analysis
  • Requirements gathering
  • Business requirements documents
  • Requirement specifications
  • Stakeholder engagements
  • Agile
  • SAFe
  • Tax

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Business Analysis

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

About The Employer:

PSGs commitment to transform and embrace diversity is what drives us to achieve a diverse workplace with employment equity as a key goal to create an inclusive workforce. In achieving our employment equity goals, we give preference to applicants from designated groups, and we encourage people with disability to apply.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Hybrid work model

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.