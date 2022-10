Data Analyst – Gauteng Centurion

Reporting to the Specialist: Information Solutions, the incumbent will be required to distill reliable knowledge from information already generated through analysis, interpretation, synthesis, evaluation repackaging and dissemination of knowledge products to be utilised by municipalities to inform and improve their decision-making processes.

Desired Skills:

SQL

SPSS

Tableau

QlikView

PowerBI

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

SOE

Learn more/Apply for this position