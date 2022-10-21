Data Analyst – Gauteng Menlyn

Job Summary.

Reports to the Specialist: Information Solutions.

Your responsibilities will include distilling reliable knowledge from information already generated through analysis, interpretation, synthesis, evaluation repackaging and dissemination of knowledge products to be utilised by SALGA and municipalities to inform and improve their decision-making processes.

What You Will Be Doing.

Information Services.

Research and Benchmarking.

Programme Monitoring and Evaluation and Reporting.

Stakeholder Management.

What You Must Have.

– Qualifications: A minimum degree in a relevant field of study such as Business Information Systems, Computer Science, Information Management, Mathematics, Statistics, economics

– Experience: 3+ years in software development experience and data management disciplines including data integration, modelling, optimization and data quality and/or other areas directly relevant to data engineering responsibilities and tasks.

Desired IT Skills/Competency:

Data analysis tools such proficiency in SQL queries & procedures, Microsoft Excel, Matlab, SPSS.

Understanding of Statistical and Machine Learning Algorithms.

Knowledge of Data Visualization tools such as Tableau, QlikView, PowerBI.

Advantageous.

Good Communication and presentation skills.

Understanding of the Local Government sector.

Desired Skills:

Knowledge of data modelling data cleansing and data enrichment techniques

Developing and maintaining databases data systems and reorganising data in a readable format

The ability to carry out data control validation and linkages which makes it easy to understand and gain insights about the relationship

The ability to produce clear graphical representations data dashboards and data visualisations

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

The employer is a Schedule 3A public entity and representative body for local government, as well as building capacity and developing leadership of municipalities.

The body supports, advises member municipalities, work to improve the image of local government and serves as a knowledge and information-sharing hub.

