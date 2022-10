Developer (SQL, POwerBI, Automation, SAS) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client in the banking industry is looking for a resource that has very strong data skills to deliver the data requirements for their clients.

Skills required:

SQL

PowerBI (Visualization)

Dashboarding

Automation

SAS and strong SQL skills

and strong Experience with Agile methodology

Excel and data profiling

