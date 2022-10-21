Information Security Analyst

Academic requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Security or similar.

Industry certifications such as CISSP, SANS/GIAC: GSEC, GCIH, GFCA, GCFE, GCIA; EC-Council: CEH, ECIH, CHFI, ECSA; Security+; Tenable: TCNU, TCNA, TCSE, ISO27001

Support Technology Transformation & Innovation in your area of responsibility

Support with developing and maintaining Cyber Security Road Map and interventions

Support with developing company-wide best practices for Technology security

Support improving the maturity, or efficiency, of the Cyber Security team, by identifying innovative, problem-solving solutions.

Creates and maintain appropriate standard operating procedures for the Cyber Security and information protection.

Support on Analysis & Planning Activities

Identify, respond, predict and analyse security breaches and threats to determine their root cause and report findings to relevant stakeholders on cyber-security threats, attacks, incidents, and other factors that indicate security risks as per SLA.

Researching, investigating and developing proficiency in current and emerging threats, vulnerabilities, and security technology developments.

Play an active role in Technology Security Planning sessions, driving agenda and deliverables with all participants.

Support managing Vendor Strategy and roadmap for Information Security

Establish plans and protocols to protect digital files and information systems against unauthorized access, modification and/or destruction within mandate

Assessment of the organisation’s technology risk exposure and measurement of the various parameters that make up technology risks.

Support the Design for your area of responsibility

Work closely with other stakeholders to design, architect, consult and implement security solutions to ensure readiness for security technologies

In support of program design, gather client requirements and draft documentation in order to compile a draft project plan, only more complex programs need to be reviewed by the Information Security Officer

Identify the desired outcomes and success criteria which is to be the baseline for post project review and benefit realisation validation, as well as measuring positive effects.

Contribute to project risk management consulting and technical reviews, drafting mitigation plans and delivering on any actionable items allocated

Drafts procedures and or policies with regards to cyber security submitting them to the Information Security Officer for review and authorisation.

Implementation & Execution within mandate

Monitor and analyse Cybersecurity operational services, including intrusion detection and prevention, situational awareness of:

o network intrusions.

o security events.

o data spillage; and.

o Incident response actions.

Identify and resolve vulnerabilities in networks, servers, systems, and applications by performing vulnerability scans.

* Investigate improper access to ensure proper access; revoking access; reporting violations; monitoring information requests by new programming; recommending improvements including but not limited to privilege account management.

