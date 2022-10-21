IT Business Analyst (Financial) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

A cutting-edge FinTech company in Joburg seeks the expertise of an IT Business Analyst whose core role will entail enhancing the product and produce software designs based on new client requirements. You will also perform detailed wireframing and scoping tasks, quality assurance checks & scenario testing before launching to live sites and onboard new clients. The ideal candidate will require a relevant Bachelor’s Degree with 3-6 years’ experience in a similar role including having a Financial background, strong Excel skills and being able to lead client meetings.

DUTIES:

Collaborate with management, colleagues, and other Developers to enhance the product and produce software designs based on new client requirements.

Participate in overseeing the development of new and existing features, including feature conception, design and wireframing, ensuring the feature is developed, implemented, and tested by the appropriate Software Developers, rolling out the feature and making sure everything runs smoothly and safely in production.

Prioritise development tasks.

Perform detailed wireframing and scoping tasks relating to the features and interact closely with the developers and clients to ensure the features are successfully implemented and signed off between stakeholders.

Perform quality assurance checks and scenario testing before launching to the live site.

Continuously think of new ways how to improve through effective and strategic development.

Be involved with the Client Management and Migration teams to onboard new clients and client information onto the platform; assisting clients with incentive scheme related queries and in using the system.

Assist in implementing company policies and procedures.

REQUIREMENTS:

3-6 Years’ relevant work experience.

Financial background with a relevant Bachelor’s Degree.

Strong Excel skills.

Good communicator and can lead client meetings.

Can work in a team environment and alone (self-sufficient and assertive).

Deadline-driven and can work under pressure.

Is a great problem solver who takes pride in their work.

A people person who is trustworthy and motivated.

Advantageous –

Software Development knowledge/experience.

Computation and applied Mathematics Degree or Maths of Finance Degree.

Experience working in an Agile Software Development environment.

COMMENTS:

Desired Skills:

