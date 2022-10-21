IT Technician (CCTV exp) at Top Vitae – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

Responsibilities:
- Customer call outs.
- Installations.
- Support Technical Troubleshooting and user support.
- Remote administrative support.
- Assisting in all IT critical points.
- CCTV installations and maintenance.
Qualifications and Requirements:
- National Diploma Information Technology / BSc Computer Science.
- Willing to learn.
- Willing to be “hands on”, flexible and supportive.
- 3+ years CCTV Installation Experience.
- Good communication and people skills.
- Must be a team Player.
- Must have a valid drivers license (Own Vehicle – advantageous).
- Basic network troubleshooting, Hardware Knowledge.
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.
About The Employer:
Our client in the Office Technology industry is looking for an IT Technician (CCTV Exp.) to join their team!