IT Test Automation Architect at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape saon_careerjunctionza_state

IT Test Automation Architect at Abantu Staffing Solutions – Eastern Cape

The Job Requirements:

Demonstrated ability to foster an environment for ideation, prototyping and production

General product environment coordination

Scrum management and general requirement management

Ticket and task prioritisation

Responsible for all ServiceNow related topics within the Shopfloor product scope

Requirement gathering, analysis and advising

Strong Project Management skills

Strong technical understanding of development principles and data integration

Observing technology trends and integrating them with upcoming solutions

Responsible for documentation

Responsible for setting up and managing first, second and third level support

Demonstrated business acumen to take a design to implementation and have experience scaling a concept

Experience with software development methodologies and practices (Agile, Scrum, etc.)

Experience in Data Analysis and advanced proficiency in Microsoft Office

Strong leadership behaviours with good people management skills and problem solving skills

Strong Interpersonal skills to manage relationships with a variety of partners and stakeholders

Must have an excellent ability to multi-task effectively working on several projects synchronously

Experience in rolling out initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Willingness to travel nationally and internationally

Willingness to work a 3 shift model

Ability to perform the minimum required physical and mental requirements of the function.

Leadership behaviours as per LEAD

Outputs:

Liaise directly with various company manufacturing plants worldwide to provide product and service support

Manage and coordinate system upgrades/bug fixes and support with product testing

Ensure to interpret business strategy and determine innovative solutions supporting strategy implementation

Design and model solutions for customer innovation and experience

Perform with innovation development groups to conduct insights as well as design outputs to their work

Manage and evaluate innovation pipeline assisting strategic decision-making and Go-to-Market process

Design, research, develop, analyse and suggest new concepts as well as strategies

Lead and direct different cross-functional programs and projects of varied sizes and types concurrently.

Manage and attain customer expectations and ensure delivery to fulfill expectations

Coordinate all cross-functional activities, represent customers internally and collaborate with leaders in varied areas on allocation across projects and resource planning

Ensure to exercise decision-making and independent judgment while being aligned with customers and management

Promote innovations to support business requirements through activities that test, pilot and implement innovative concepts

Manage ideas from design stage through implementation

Roll out and analyse the effectiveness of initiatives that leverage multiplatform technologies

Initiate, develop and maintain a range of working relationships, within IT and from the business

Performing all outputs in compliance to the Company’s Integrity Codes & S.H.E.Q requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E.Q. tasks and duties & to inform superior about deviations

Qualification

Minimum NQF 7 – BSC/BCom/BTech in Information Technology or B. Eng. or relevant equivalent.

Knowledge and Experience:

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in IT/Manufacturing

General Azure knowledge

