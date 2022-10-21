Junior IT Project Manager at QES – Western Cape Bellville

IT Project Managers needed
We have 2 x vacancies for IT Projects Managers to join our client on an independent contract basis
Cape Town (North)
Hybrid work model
1 x Project Manager for IT Infrastructure projects
1 x Project Manager for an IT Project in the Investment domain
Experience
Experienced in technical project implementations involving system integrations.
Sound experience and knowledge of the system development lifecycle processes and methods, from business concept to deployment stages and tools such as JIRA, Confluence and SharePoint.
Experienced in Agile and Scrum Methodology with associated Tool experience such as JIRA,
Project skills and Project Management Tool experience
Qualifications and Experience
10 – 15 years’ experience
Relevant 3+ year degree or equivalent qualification
Certificate or Diploma in Project Management from an industry recognized training institution
Agile / Scrum
.
Desired Skills:
- Project Management Office (PMO)
- MS Project
- Project Governance
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric