Junior IT Project Manager at QES – Western Cape Bellville

IT Project Managers needed

We have 2 x vacancies for IT Projects Managers to join our client on an independent contract basis

Cape Town (North)

Hybrid work model

1 x Project Manager for IT Infrastructure projects

1 x Project Manager for an IT Project in the Investment domain

Experience

Experienced in technical project implementations involving system integrations.

Sound experience and knowledge of the system development lifecycle processes and methods, from business concept to deployment stages and tools such as JIRA, Confluence and SharePoint.

Experienced in Agile and Scrum Methodology with associated Tool experience such as JIRA,

Project skills and Project Management Tool experience

Qualifications and Experience

10 – 15 years’ experience

Relevant 3+ year degree or equivalent qualification

Certificate or Diploma in Project Management from an industry recognized training institution

Agile / Scrum

Desired Skills:

Project Management Office (PMO)

MS Project

Project Governance

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

