Junior – Senior Backend Developer (Python) (JHB) at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:

JOIN a rapidly growing company specializing in Financial Services based in Joburg seeking the coding talents of a Junior – Senior Backend Developer whose core role will be to write backend Python code. You will also participate in every stage of the development lifecycle, including feature, conception, design, implementation, testing, rollout while ensuring everything runs smoothly & safely in production. The ideal candidate will possess a Degree in Computer Science/Software Engineering/IT or other relevant field, have developed in a web framework and worked with relational databases – preferably PostgreSQL.

DUTIES:

Write backend Python code to enhance the platform.

Participate in every stage of the development lifecycle, including feature conception, design, implementation, testing, rollout and making everything run smoothly and safely in production.

Business mindset and are continuously thinking about new ways how to improve through effective and strategic development.

Follow and improve practices at every stage of development.

Tackle the challenges that come with processing highly sensitive data.

Manage cutting-edge technologies to improve applications and optimize performance.

Participate in conferences and educational programs.

Ability to exchange knowledge and willingness to mentor team members in best practices, code quality and tech frameworks.

Perform quality assurance checks and testing before launching to the live site.

REQUIREMENTS:

Strong academic background with a Degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, IT or relevant discipline (unless a proven record of skills).

A passionate Software Developer with experience developing in a web framework.

Experience working with relational databases (preferably PostgreSQL).

Knowledge/Experience in the following areas will be beneficial but not required:

Python / Django.

Numerical libraries such as Numpy/Pandas.

Front end Web technologies such as HTML, Javascript & CSS.

Version control software such as Git.

Latex.

Expertise in Cybersecurity.

Financial sector experience.

ATTRIBUTES:

Great problem solver who takes pride in their work.

A people person who is trustworthy and motivated.

COMMENTS:

