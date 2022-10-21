Junior Solutions Architect – Gauteng Johannesburg North

The Solutions Architect is responsible for creating a comprehensive architecture for a solution and providing strategic direction throughout the design and deployment process. After determining a clear understanding of the client’s business needs, the Solutions Architect will map out the product, vendor and overall end-to-end design that will constitute the solution, and how they are going to work together to ensure success of the Customer’s requirements. This role will be accountable for the solution design approval at customer pre-order stage.

1. JOB PURPOSE

You will partner with Customers, sales, engineering, and product teams to craft scalable, flexible and resilient architectures that address Customer business problems and accelerate the adoption of CMC products and solutions. In collaboration with sales, you will drive revenue growth across a broad set of Customers.

The role will also involve the RFP/RFI process as well as bespoke solutions in collaboration with Product teams from the quote to delivery processes, ensuring accurate verification, technical design vetting and overall quality for the correct design and implementation. This role will be leveraged as a key stakeholder for both the development and delivery lifecycles to plan and execute on scalable solutions and products.

1. MINIMUM QUALIFICATIONS:

· Minimum of a CCNA qualification (CCDA would be ideal)

· Business related qualification would be an advantage

2. MINIMUM EXPERIENCE:

· 2 or more years of proven success in influencing senior technology leaders to drive change in a pre-sales, customer, or solutions focused role.

· Experience with Enterprise Architecture or Network Architecture pre-sales in a Network vendor or professional services environment.

3. OTHER REQUIREMENTS

· Must have own transport

4. COMPETENCY REQUIREMENTS FOR POSITION

Knowledge

– Excellent understanding of the architectural principles for software defined networks (SDN/ SDWAN) and cloud-based platforms

– Familiar with Enterprise and Industry Architecture frameworks

– Understanding of contract management and governance models

Skills

– Technical expertise in network services solution and product and including SDN, Cloud, MPLS and IP

– Design, implement and manage advanced architectures in an networking domain and integrate multiple systems or platforms

– Able to present architecture concepts, designs, and goals to Customers at all levels.

Behavioral

– Able to build business relationships, able to simplify complex concepts into compelling customer proposals

– Results driven

– Out-of-the-box innovative thinking, excellent problem-solving skills

– Passionate about researching current and emerging technologies and developing innovative solutions

KEY PERFORMANCE AREAS & INDICATORS

KPA’S

TASKS

KPI’s

Tracking Report /BI Tool

1. Customer Engagement

– Engage with Customer executives to identify pain points and opportunities

– Understand the business strategy of the customer, effectively articulate how we can enable and deliver value to their organization

– Ensure customer satisfaction in managing expectations

– Contribute to the Product Roadmap, articulate scalable value in line with customer requirement and technical architecture.

2. Pre-Sales

– Lead architecture and design

engagements to ensure products and solutions meet Customer needs and expectations Support internal teams to deliver correct product and solutions, ensuring technical validation on sold solution versus solution to be delivered

– Continue to maintain technical executive relationships with customers throughout their journey

– Complete technical templates for customers.

– Complex heterogenous solutions

– Digital Transformation

– Cloud Products/Services

– Enterprise Service Management

– Accurate and efficient communication between all stakeholders

– Address customer technical queries and complaints (Pre-deployment only)

– Accurate

– Increase ARPU

3. RFI/RFP proposal solution diagrams and proposal design

· Ensure all solutions are documented

· Assist in Sales technical and solution training

· Positive feedback from Operations / delivery team on solutions sold

· Solutions to be stored on Intranet folder per Customer

4. Attend internal and external meetings

· Attend client meets, present new product and technology offerings

· Support Product team on technical queries based on presentation

· Facilitate change management where applicable (internal and customer facing)

· In-depth understanding of vendor products & solutions

· Orders placed by Customers

· Positive feedback from attendees

5. Engage cross-functionally

– Engage all departments relevant to customer lifecycle to influence outcomes in favour of delivering value to customers

– Decreased lead time and increased conversion rate

Desired Skills:

Junior Solutions Architect

CCNA/CCDA

SDWAN

Cloud

MPLS

Learn more/Apply for this position