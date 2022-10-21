Lenovo launches Smarter Tech solutions

At its annual global innovation event Tech World, Lenovo shared its vision for the evolution of collaboration across users, spaces, and devices to unlock unlimited possibilities in both real-world applications and the Metaverse. Lenovo unveiled new concepts, solutions, and emerging innovations that will define the way we work, learn, and engage in the digital world.

The company also announced its vision for net-zero emissions, honing in on a credible and collaborative blueprint to addressing one of humanity’s greatest challenges.

Lenovo unveiled innovations including the first public showing of rollable proof of concepts for smartphones and laptop PCs. Infusing computing into rollable screens provides productivity, entertainment, and connectivity on a dynamic, adjustable, and larger screen, but on smaller device – addressing customer pain points and improving hybrid working productivity.

Also unveiled was the compelling interactive and physical holographic solution for immersive telepresence communication and teamwork, called Cyber Spaces. As data proliferation continues, Lenovo also showcased how its innovations, empowered by AI with edge computing, are enabling faster data processing at the source of its creation, transforming city streets, precision medicine, and shopping markets.

“Technology is transforming our future workspace and living space into a combination of virtual and physical worlds, enabled by the power of new IT infrastructure which is prevalent, expected and on demand,” says Lenovo Chairman and CEO, Yuanqing Yang. “The power of innovation is not only digitalising and smartifying all industries but also helping solve humanity’s greatest challenges. For that purpose, Lenovo is doubling our investment in R&D to use smarter technology to empower a rapidly changing world.”

At Tech World ’22, Lenovo unveiled:

Rollable Form Factor Innovations

* Lenovo and Motorola unveiled rollable proof of concepts for smartphones and laptop PCs, ushering in a new potential era where this unique form factor enables more content and offers huge possibilities for the future to improve hybrid work and life. Designed to elevate multi-tasking, browsing, and mobile use cases, the new rollable proof of concepts are compact, yet don’t sacrifice screen size – enabling content on screen to be dynamically adjusted to the device as the expandable screen rolls inward into the base of the laptop, and smartphone.

Innovations for Productivity

* Lenovo Freestyle app enables universal control and collaboration between a tablet and PC, allowing users to seamlessly pair and transform their tablet into a portable second screen to extend desktop space or a wireless touchscreen for their laptop.

* Motorola edge smartphones include Ready For Platform, which extends smartphone capabilities to bigger screens and allows for a mobile desktop experience, console-like gaming, content streaming and video chats.

* Lenovo revealed its Remote Work Enablement solution, which delivers hardware, software, and premium services straight to employees, and allows remote workers to get set up quickly.

* Lenovo also presented a future concept called Cyber Spaces, which replicate an immersive face-to-face experience by providing an interactive, physical holographic solution for telepresence communication and teamwork.

* Additionally, the event saw new advancements in “virtual personas” or “digital humans,” to address challenges posed by traditional video conferencing, including bandwidth, quality, and privacy.

AI Solutions

* Lenovo showcased its Production Decision Engine, which uses AI and big data to address digitalization pain points. Its Supplier 360 identifies, analyzes and mitigates supply chain risks to help plan for ‘what if’ scenarios.

* The company also presented its Smart Services solution, which forecasts repair needs and optimizes the network of parts, service engineers and logistics support.

* Lenovo demonstrated how its Virtual Classroom solution offers virtual teachers to students, providing personalized tests and recommendations.

* The new remote video collaboration solution connects frontline workers with remote experts to perform repair jobs through real time marks.

Vision for Net-Zero by 2050

* Lenovo shared its vision for net-zero emissions, and its first step toward that vision with near-term 2030 emissions reduction goals. Lenovo is aligning its emissions reduction goals to the Science Based Targets initiative in both the near and long-term to contribute to the goals of the Paris Agreement.

* Lenovo highlighted the innovations that will help it realize its vision for net-zero, and the actions the company is taking across products and manufacturing to lower its carbon footprint.

* Guest experts clarified the need for credible standards and collaboration between public and private entities in order to make progress toward a smarter, more sustainable future while clarifying the meaning and importance of net-zero commitments.

Edge and AI technologies Enabling Next-gen Data Processing

* Lenovo and VMware announced an MOU for joint Edge and Cloud Innovation Labs, with plans underway to develop co-engineered edge, AI and multi-cloud solutions that will help accelerate business transformation across manufacturing and retail environments.

* Lenovo showcased its ThinkEdge series of servers – including SE350 and SE450 – to show how the servers perform well under extreme conditions, with top-performance GPUs to support heavy AI.

* Lenovo also presented XClarity, a unified, open cloud software management platform that simplifies IT orchestration, deployment, automation, metering, and support from edge to cloud. The company also showcased its Edge Cloud Platform, which enables various applications across vertical industries as well as its Hybrid Cloud Solution, which covers the full lifecycle of building, migrating, using and managing hybrid cloud.

* Additionally, TruScale, an all-inclusive, subscription-based model, has expanded to more customers.