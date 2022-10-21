Oracle Nvidia aims to speed AI adoption

Expanding their longstanding alliance, Oracle and Nvidia have announced a multi-year partnership to help customers solve business challenges with accelerated computing and AI. The collaboration aims to bring the full Nvidia accelerated computing stack – from GPUs to systems to software – to Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

OCI is adding tens of thousands more Nvidia GPUs, including the A100 and upcoming H100, to its capacity. Combined with OCI’s AI cloud infrastructure of bare metal, cluster networking, and storage, this provides enterprises a broad, easily accessible portfolio of options for AI training and deep learning inference at scale.

“To drive long-term success in today’s business environment, organizations need answers and insight faster than ever,” says Safra Catz, CEO of Oracle. “Our expanded alliance with Nvidia will deliver the best of both companies’ expertise to help customers across industries – from healthcare and manufacturing to telecommunications and financial services – overcome the multitude of challenges they face.”

Accelerated computing and AI are key to tackling rising costs in every aspect of operating businesses,” says Jensen Huang, CEO and founder of Nvidia. “Enterprises are increasingly turning to cloud-first AI strategies that enable fast development and scalable deployment. Our partnership with Oracle will put NVIDIA AI within easy reach for thousands of companies.”

Nvidia and Oracle have been serving enterprises together for years with accelerated computing instances and software available via OCI. With the full Nvidia AI platforms available on OCI instances, the extended partnership is designed to accelerate AI-powered innovation for a broad range of industries to better serve customers and support sales.

Nvidia AI Enterprise, the globally adopted software of the Nvidia AI platform, includes essential processing engines for each step of the AI workflow, from data processing and AI model training to simulation and large-scale deployment.

Nvidia AI enables organisations to develop predictive models to automate business processes and gain rapid business insights with applications such as conversational AI, recommender systems, computer vision and more.

The parties plan to make an upcoming release of Nvidia AI Enterprise available on OCI, providing customers with easy access to NVIDIA’s accelerated, secure and scalable platform for end-to-end AI development and deployment.

Additionally, Oracle is now offering early access to Nvidia Rapids acceleration for Apache Spark data processing on the OCI Data Flow fully-managed Apache Spark service. Data processing is one of the top cloud computing workloads. To support this demand, OCI Data Science plans to offer support for OCI bare metal shapes, including BM.GPU.GM4.8 with Nvidia A100 Tensor Core GPUs across managed notebook sessions, jobs, and model deployment.

Nvidia Clara, a healthcare AI and HPC application framework for medical imaging, genomics, natural language processing, and drug discovery, is also coming soon. Oracle and NVIDIA are additionally collaborating on new AI-accelerated Oracle Cerner offerings for healthcare, which span analytics, clinical solutions, operations, patient management systems and more.