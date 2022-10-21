SAP Training Content Developer at Kwena – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

As part of our Project’s Change Management and Learning Team, you will support the SAP Implementation project on leading a team of learning content developers, as part of the change enablement strategy.

You’ll develop the learning plan/s, co-create a learning strategy to implement a full end-to-end ADDIE-specific learning cycle, specifically in an SAP S/4 HANA and PeopleSoft implementation environment.

This is a great opportunity for someone who’s looking to play a key role in implementing fast and effective learning across a tertiary organisation.

Develop and manage a learning implementation plan, including a learning content development tracking methodology for an SAP S/4 HANA and PeopleSoft implementation project.

Implement the learning implementation plan aligned to the overall project objectives and outcomes.

Report on project learning progress in accordance to the required project cadence.

o Co-create the design of the specific learning templates, ensuring alignment to client-specific standards and CI. Develop and manage the development of project specific SAP S/4 HANA and PeopleSoft curriculum for impacted project business units.

Development of training material using Articulate 360

Development, implementation and management of appropriate assessment strategy.

Management of a team of both client and servicer provider content development specialists – this will require:

Upskilling in required authoring tool/s

Upskilling in the use of templates such as TNA, curriculum, reports etc.

Management of learning content progress, including the timeous completion of deliverables in accordance to project timelines

Upskilling learning resources to transition into facilitators for super user training delivery

Support in the development of educational communication and learning videos.

Providing support to the Change Enablement and Learning Lead to ensure the successful delivery of learning planning, implementation, content design and development, evaluation and support.

Keep abreast of industry trends to ensure best practice.

Experience & Qualifications

National Diploma: Learning and development OR National Diploma: Occupationally Directed Education, Training and Development Practices

Minimum 2+ years’ experience on an SAP implementation project or within an SAP environment

Minimum 1+ years in a project environment

Minimum 2+ years’ learning life cycle experience, with comprehensive understanding of the learning deliverables, /training as well as learning best practice principles. This should include training planning, analysis, design, development (both ILT and elearning), implementation and [URL Removed] to have:

Change management knowledge and/or experience

Communications qualification/S and/or experience

Graphic design qualification/S and/or experience

Desired Skills:

SAP

Training & Development

PEOPLE SOFT IMPLEMENTATION

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

