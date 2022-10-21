SAP Training Content Developer at Kwena

Oct 21, 2022

As part of our Project’s Change Management and Learning Team, you will support the SAP Implementation project on leading a team of learning content developers, as part of the change enablement strategy.
You’ll develop the learning plan/s, co-create a learning strategy to implement a full end-to-end ADDIE-specific learning cycle, specifically in an SAP S/4 HANA and PeopleSoft implementation environment.
This is a great opportunity for someone who’s looking to play a key role in implementing fast and effective learning across a tertiary organisation.

  • Develop and manage a learning implementation plan, including a learning content development tracking methodology for an SAP S/4 HANA and PeopleSoft implementation project.
  • Implement the learning implementation plan aligned to the overall project objectives and outcomes.
  • Report on project learning progress in accordance to the required project cadence.
    o Co-create the design of the specific learning templates, ensuring alignment to client-specific standards and CI.
  • Develop and manage the development of project specific SAP S/4 HANA and PeopleSoft curriculum for impacted project business units.
  • Development of training material using Articulate 360
  • Development, implementation and management of appropriate assessment strategy.
  • Management of a team of both client and servicer provider content development specialists – this will require:
  • Upskilling in required authoring tool/s
  • Upskilling in the use of templates such as TNA, curriculum, reports etc.
  • Management of learning content progress, including the timeous completion of deliverables in accordance to project timelines
  • Upskilling learning resources to transition into facilitators for super user training delivery
  • Support in the development of educational communication and learning videos.
  • Providing support to the Change Enablement and Learning Lead to ensure the successful delivery of learning planning, implementation, content design and development, evaluation and support.
  • Keep abreast of industry trends to ensure best practice.

Experience & Qualifications

  • National Diploma: Learning and development OR National Diploma: Occupationally Directed Education, Training and Development Practices
  • Minimum 2+ years’ experience on an SAP implementation project or within an SAP environment
  • Minimum 1+ years in a project environment
  • Minimum 2+ years’ learning life cycle experience, with comprehensive understanding of the learning deliverables, /training as well as learning best practice principles. This should include training planning, analysis, design, development (both ILT and elearning), implementation and [URL Removed] to have:
  • Change management knowledge and/or experience
  • Communications qualification/S and/or experience
  • Graphic design qualification/S and/or experience

Desired Skills:

  • SAP
  • Training & Development
  • PEOPLE SOFT IMPLEMENTATION

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

