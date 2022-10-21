Scrum Master at The Focus Group

Our client is looking to appoint a Scrum Master to join our team in Johannesburg, supporting our Customer Domain.

The main purpose of this role is to facilitate the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and the smooth running of the SCRUM process. The Scrum Master reports directly to the Agile Coach.

The successful candidate is required to ensure the effective and efficient running of the SCRUM process for software development. They will be required to facilitate the communication between the various stakeholders as well as enable continuous improvement.

Internal Liaison takes place with the various SCRUM teams including product owners, software developers and testers. External liaison is limited.

Duties and Responsibilities (include but is not limited to):

Ensure the entire SCRUM process runs efficiently and effectively

Identify and potential impediments and ensure they are handled/removed

Attend all backlog, planning, daily sprint and retrospective meetings

Facilitate discussions regarding alternatives or different approaches

Effectively manage the expectations of all stakeholders

Keep the team focused on the current sprint

Ensure that the SCRUM standards are adhered to

Accurately report on the entire SCRUM process

Manage own professional and self-development

Key Requirements:

Grade 12 / or equivalent (Essential)

Tertiary relevant IT/Project Management qualification (Essential)

Scrum course completed (Essential)

4 years’ experience as a Scrum Master (Essential)

Knowledge of the Software Development Life Cycle

Knowledge of Agile principles

Knowledge of SCRUM and Kanban frameworks

Additional Skills:

Excellent communication and servant leadership skills

Problem-solving and conflict-resolution ability

Multitasking skills

Computer skills

Time management skills

Organisational & administrative skills

Attention to detail

Analytical skills

Working within a structured delivery environment and in accordance with best practices & standards

Learn more/Apply for this position