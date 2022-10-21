Senior Business Analyst

Oct 21, 2022

DUR001687 – SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST (KZN – UMHLANGA)

Purpose of the Job:
To work with the business & IT to implement optimal solutions & business processes.
Required Qualifications

  • Relevant Business Analyst Degree or Diploma
  • Relevant Honours/postgraduate – advantageous

Technical Competencies & Experience:

  • Min 7 years’ previous related experience in an analysis-type role
  • Proven track record in coaching, mentoring and relationship building
  • Strong technical understanding of IT systems / SQL
  • Understanding of Agile principles
  • Financial Services experience
  • Advanced Excel with reporting skills
  • Digital and Web experience
  • Insurance industry experience – highly beneficial
  • UX Skills – beneficial

Behavioural Competencies:

  • Excellent communication skills – verbal & written
  • Highly analytical
  • Thorough & high attention to detail
  • Strategic thinker
  • Tenacious & persistent
  • Strong issue resolution & risk management abilities
  • Excellent Stakeholder management
  • Ability to self-manage delivery

Remuneration:
Market related – dependent on qualifications, experience and potential for value add.

IMPORTANTOnly shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

  • business analyst
  • sql
  • agile
  • digital
  • insurance
  • ux

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.