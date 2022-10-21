Senior Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

DUR001687 – SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST (KZN – UMHLANGA)

Purpose of the Job:

To work with the business & IT to implement optimal solutions & business processes.

Required Qualifications

Relevant Business Analyst Degree or Diploma

Relevant Honours/postgraduate – advantageous

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Min 7 years’ previous related experience in an analysis-type role

Proven track record in coaching, mentoring and relationship building

Strong technical understanding of IT systems / SQL

Understanding of Agile principles

Financial Services experience

Advanced Excel with reporting skills

Digital and Web experience

Insurance industry experience – highly beneficial

UX Skills – beneficial

Behavioural Competencies:

Excellent communication skills – verbal & written

Highly analytical

Thorough & high attention to detail

Strategic thinker

Tenacious & persistent

Strong issue resolution & risk management abilities

Excellent Stakeholder management

Ability to self-manage delivery

Remuneration:

Market related – dependent on qualifications, experience and potential for value add.

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

business analyst

sql

agile

digital

insurance

ux

Learn more/Apply for this position