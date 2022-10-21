Senior Business Analyst – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

DUR001687 – SENIOR BUSINESS ANALYST (KZN – UMHLANGA)
Purpose of the Job:
To work with the business & IT to implement optimal solutions & business processes.
Required Qualifications
- Relevant Business Analyst Degree or Diploma
- Relevant Honours/postgraduate – advantageous
Technical Competencies & Experience:
- Min 7 years’ previous related experience in an analysis-type role
- Proven track record in coaching, mentoring and relationship building
- Strong technical understanding of IT systems / SQL
- Understanding of Agile principles
- Financial Services experience
- Advanced Excel with reporting skills
- Digital and Web experience
- Insurance industry experience – highly beneficial
- UX Skills – beneficial
Behavioural Competencies:
- Excellent communication skills – verbal & written
- Highly analytical
- Thorough & high attention to detail
- Strategic thinker
- Tenacious & persistent
- Strong issue resolution & risk management abilities
- Excellent Stakeholder management
- Ability to self-manage delivery
Remuneration:
Market related – dependent on qualifications, experience and potential for value add.
IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.
