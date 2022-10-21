Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Job Brief

Role Purpose:

Advise on the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards

Write well designed and efficient code for medium to large applications

Work in small independent teams

Responsibilities

We would love to see applicants who are:

Very proficient in Java and Java EE. Knowledge of other programming languages is advantageous

Experienced in System Design (advantageous)

Development methodologies (advantageous)

Proficient in Atlassian (i.e., JiRA) software suite (advantageous)

Additional Requirements:

Java 8 or Java 11 extensive experience

Spring framework experience

Containerization (Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, etc.) – understanding, prefer hands on experience

Domain Driven Design

Integration – Webservices

Bitbucket & Bamboo

Knowledge and exposure to Jboss, Primefaces and EJB (this is to help support legacy applications)

PostgreSQL, MS SQL, mySQL database

Camunda (be a plus)

AWS exposure (be a plus)

Desired Skills:

Java

Java EE

system design

Development methodologies

Atlassian

JiRA

Java 8

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

Website – [URL Removed]

LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

