Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Job Brief

Role Purpose

Are you someone who can:

Advise on the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards

Write well designed and efficient code for medium to large applications

Work in small independent team

Responsibilities

You will have access to:

Opportunities to network and collaborate

Work that is challenging

Opportunities to innovate

Flexible working environment

Coaches and mentors to help with your professional development

Can be a match if you are:

Curious & courageous – you’re driven by always wanting to know more and learn more and you’re brave enough to

Obsessed with mastery – you know what it takes to become good at what you do and are constantly pushing yourself to do it

A team player – you believe in the power of teams so you’re always part of one, building and leveraging your networks

Emotionally intelligent – you have a high EQ that enables you to truly connect with people, no matter how technical or specialist your role is

Additional Requirements

5+ years experience in Java development

Tech stack: Java, Spring framework

Additional: XML, REST, SOAP, Git

OCEP framework is highly advantageous

Qualifications and Experience

You’ll be an ideal candidate if you:

Are you very proficient in Java and Java EE. Knowledge of other programming languages is advantageous

Are experienced in System Design & Development methodologies

Are proficient in Atlassian (i.e., JiRA) software suite (to your advantage)

Have a BSC Computer Sciences, BSC Informatics or related degree

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.

