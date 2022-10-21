Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Oct 21, 2022

Job Brief

Role Purpose

Are you someone who can:

  • Advise on the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards

  • Write well designed and efficient code for medium to large applications

  • Work in small independent team

Responsibilities

You will have access to:

  • Opportunities to network and collaborate

  • Work that is challenging

  • Opportunities to innovate

  • Flexible working environment

  • Coaches and mentors to help with your professional development

Can be a match if you are:

  • Curious & courageous – you’re driven by always wanting to know more and learn more and you’re brave enough to

  • Obsessed with mastery – you know what it takes to become good at what you do and are constantly pushing yourself to do it

  • A team player – you believe in the power of teams so you’re always part of one, building and leveraging your networks

  • Emotionally intelligent – you have a high EQ that enables you to truly connect with people, no matter how technical or specialist your role is

Additional Requirements

  • 5+ years experience in Java development

  • Tech stack: Java, Spring framework

  • Additional: XML, REST, SOAP, Git

  • OCEP framework is highly advantageous

Qualifications and Experience

You’ll be an ideal candidate if you:

  • Are you very proficient in Java and Java EE. Knowledge of other programming languages is advantageous

  • Are experienced in System Design & Development methodologies

  • Are proficient in Atlassian (i.e., JiRA) software suite (to your advantage)

  • Have a BSC Computer Sciences, BSC Informatics or related degree

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Java EE
  • Spring framework
  • XML
  • REST
  • SOAP
  • Git

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
