Senior Java Developer at Reverside

Job Brief
Role Purpose
Are you someone who can:
- Advise on the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards
- Write well designed and efficient code for medium to large applications
- Work in small independent team
Responsibilities
You will have access to:
- Opportunities to network and collaborate
- Work that is challenging
- Opportunities to innovate
- Flexible working environment
- Coaches and mentors to help with your professional development
Can be a match if you are:
- Curious & courageous – you’re driven by always wanting to know more and learn more and you’re brave enough to
- Obsessed with mastery – you know what it takes to become good at what you do and are constantly pushing yourself to do it
- A team player – you believe in the power of teams so you’re always part of one, building and leveraging your networks
- Emotionally intelligent – you have a high EQ that enables you to truly connect with people, no matter how technical or specialist your role is
Additional Requirements
- 5+ years experience in Java development
- Tech stack: Java, Spring framework
- Additional: XML, REST, SOAP, Git
- OCEP framework is highly advantageous
- No Referral plan is assigned to this job
Qualifications and Experience
You’ll be an ideal candidate if you:
- Are you very proficient in Java and Java EE. Knowledge of other programming languages is advantageous
- Are experienced in System Design & Development methodologies
- Are proficient in Atlassian (i.e., JiRA) software suite (to your advantage)
- Have a BSC Computer Sciences, BSC Informatics or related degree
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java EE
- Spring framework
- XML
- REST
- SOAP
- Git
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]