Senior Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Oct 21, 2022

Job Brief

Role Purpose:

  • Advise on the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards

  • Write well designed and efficient code for medium to large applications

  • Work in small independent teams

Responsibilities

We would love to see applicants who are:

  • Very proficient in Java and Java EE. Knowledge of other programming languages is advantageous

  • Experienced in System Design (advantageous)

  • Development methodologies (advantageous)

  • Proficient in Atlassian (i.e., JiRA) software suite (advantageous)

Additional Requirements:

  • Java 8 or Java 11 extensive experience

  • Spring framework experience

  • Containerization (Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, etc.) – understanding, prefer hands on experience

  • Domain Driven Design

  • Integration – Webservices

  • Bitbucket & Bamboo

  • Knowledge and exposure to Jboss, Primefaces and EJB (this is to help support legacy applications)

  • PostgreSQL, MS SQL, mySQL database

  • Camunda (be a plus)

  • AWS exposure (be a plus)

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Java EE
  • system design
  • Development methodologies
  • Atlassian
  • JiRA
  • Java 8

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

