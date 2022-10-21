Senior Java Developer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Job Brief
Role Purpose:
- Advise on the design, creation, testing and documentation of new and enhanced applications and systems in accordance with agreed framework of programming standards
- Write well designed and efficient code for medium to large applications
- Work in small independent teams
Responsibilities
We would love to see applicants who are:
- Very proficient in Java and Java EE. Knowledge of other programming languages is advantageous
- Experienced in System Design (advantageous)
- Development methodologies (advantageous)
- Proficient in Atlassian (i.e., JiRA) software suite (advantageous)
Additional Requirements:
- Java 8 or Java 11 extensive experience
- Spring framework experience
- Containerization (Docker, Kubernetes, OpenShift, etc.) – understanding, prefer hands on experience
- Domain Driven Design
- Integration – Webservices
- Bitbucket & Bamboo
- Knowledge and exposure to Jboss, Primefaces and EJB (this is to help support legacy applications)
- PostgreSQL, MS SQL, mySQL database
- Camunda (be a plus)
- AWS exposure (be a plus)
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Java EE
- system design
- Development methodologies
- Atlassian
- JiRA
- Java 8
About The Employer:
Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]