Senior Python Software Engineer at Reverside – Gauteng saon_careerjunctionza_state

Oct 21, 2022

Job Brief

As a Senior Software Engineer, you will be someone whose expertise directly translates into the development of robust software in the e-commerce domain. You will have the opportunity to implement best practices to improve existing software and participate in the development of new features.

Responsibilities

  • Design and build solutions to assist our business users, and improve customer experience

  • Architect and design solutions with your team

  • Develop code, making major improvements to non-functional areas

  • Develop high quality production code for work of high complexity and scale

  • Utilize and improve functional and non-functional testing practices

  • Champion, challenge, and iterate on best practices within engineering

  • Manage change in technologies in the division with due diligence

  • Design solutions for complex problems with difficult decision trade-offs, typically system- or domain-wide

  • Lead architecture proposals for your division’s domain

  • Participate in and collaborate on architecture proposals across engineering

  • Own the maintenance of architecture documentation in the team

  • Support alignment of architecture across the organisation

  • Be on-call for systems owned by your team

  • Respond to and resolve bugs in production for systems in your division

  • Respond to alerts and support incident response within your division

  • Investigate and drive resolution of issues which impact multiple teams

  • Triage and respond to hot-desk support tickets

  • Assume technical lead on major incidents impacting the division

  • Lead technical analysis, and design specification documentation

  • Assist with sprint planning, work estimation, and project prioritisation

  • Assist the product teams in helping to determine priorities for technical projects

  • Support, challenge existing, and define new engineering processes and directives

  • Lead interviews and assess potential engineering candidates for skills and fit

  • Review, and contribute fixes and content to internal documentation

  • React to technology trends, identifying risks and opportunities for your divisions technologies, systems, and domains

  • Mentor, coach, and share knowledge with your peers in your division

  • Share knowledge through blog posts, tech talks, and workshops across engineering

  • Contribute to discussions and decisions in the division

  • Challenge others to always produce work of the highest quality

  • Take on technical project leadership roles for projects across the division

  • REST and RPC API implementation and maintenance (using Python)

  • Develop and maintain automation tests

  • Peer review of team code

  • Liaise with various internal stakeholders to discuss project requirements, progress etc.

  • Analyze and understand business requirements and OKRs (Objectives and Key Results) and produce technical specifications that meet these requirements

Qualifications & Experience:

  • Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Mathematics or Engineering or equivalent experience in software development.

  • In the event that you do not have a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma (Computer Science, Mathematics or Engineering), an equivalent experience requirement must be met, which equates to a minimum of 8 years’ of Software Development experience

  • A thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, including object-oriented design, data structures and algorithms

  • 5 to 10 years in a software development role

  • Experience in writing robust, efficient production code

  • Experience with SQL database systems

  • Experience with development in a Linux environment

  • Proficient in a strongly typed opensource language such as Python, Java, Golang, etc

  • Open to diversifying language skill set

Experience in the following will be advantageous:

  • JavaScript, React, jQuery

  • MySQL, PostgreSQL, MS SQL

  • Memcached, Redis

  • Message Brokers, Queues and PubSub systems (e.g. Kafka and RabbitMQ )

  • Containerisation (e.g. Docker)

  • Orchestration (e.g. Kubernetes)

  • GitHub, Travis CI, Jenkins

  • AWS, GCP, Azure

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • Java
  • Golang
  • SQL
  • Linux
  • JavaScript
  • React

About The Employer:

Reverside is a Global ICT company focusing on Digital Engineering, Integration, Cyber-Security, Cloud and Digital Transformation services with delivery centres in Johannesburg and Cape Town, South Africa and Gurgaon, India. Reverside has its Global Headquarter in South Africa and is a B-BBEE Level 1 IT consulting & services organization. Reverside was founded in 2006 and has since grown to a strong team of over 300+ consultants, serving more than 40+ active clients globally.
Website – [URL Removed]
LinkedIn – [URL Removed]

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.