Senior Solution Architect – Randburg – R1.3m Per Annum at e-Merge IT Recruitment

A world leader in digital platform security for video entertainment is on the hunt for a Senior Solution Architect to join their team. They use the power of entertainment to enrich lives and bring people together and are leaders in content security, management and delivery for pay-media companies

You will be responsible for the design of end-to-end solutions within their allocated enterprise portfolio. You will also be collaborating with all other technology and solution disciplines to define technology objectives, assess solution options and craft architectural solutions that achieve strategic goals set by the company

If you want to join Africa’s largest entertainment business that entertains, informs and empowers African communities, APPLY NOW!!!

Experienced required:

8+ years’ experience as an Architecture practitioner

5+ years’ experience in Solution Architecture and solution design

5+ years’ experience in implementing large, mid-size and small solutions/projects

Detailed experience and successful track record in establishing Architecture capabilities, defining and driving their adoption

Knowledgeable in the design and construction of common solution architectures that enable well-integrated transactional, collaborative and analytical systems – internal, partner and 3rd party integration.

Experience in driving complex and modern digital solutions and digital transformation initiatives

Experience in customer-centric solution design

Experience with a variety of both platform-related technologies (i.e. vendor suite), as well as tailored/bespoke solution implementations e.g., eCommerce, Adobe Experience Manager, Salesforce, USSD, online and web platforms, mobile applications, devices, chatbot or other)

Understanding of common Architecture frameworks and standards

Understanding and experience using data and analytical concepts to support modern solution architectures

Experience creating/identifying Solution policies, standards and implementation related NFR’s to support standardized design and solution implementation performance

Qualifications:

BSc Computer Science or BComm Information Systems / Informatics or a similarly relevant Information Technology degree from a recognized University

Relevant industry Architecture and supporting technology certifications (experience-based)

Architecture practice, tooling and modelling-related certifications OR demonstrable experience e.g. SOA, TOGAF, Bredemeyer, Zachmann, UML, eTOM, Sparx, Casewise, ARIS, iServer and other

Supporting technology or business domain certifications

The Reference Number for this position is GZ55204 which is a permanent position offering up to R1,3m per annum negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Garth on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Architecture practitioner

Architecture and solution design

implementing solutions

implementing projects

Learn more/Apply for this position