Senior SQL Database Administrator – Midrand – Competitive CTC at e-Merge IT Recruitment

One of our clients that is the leading global provider of fleet and mobile asset management solutions is looking for a Senior SQL Database Administrator.

The role of the Database Administrator is largely responsible for providing operational database services to the organization. You will also be responsible to respond to database related alerts and escalations, root cause analysis of failures and implementation of foxes to rectify problems as well as building and maintaining business intelligence solutions.

Skills needed to land the job of the century:

8 years exp in similar environment

National Certificate or BSC in IT or Industry specific diploma

ITIL Foundation

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Working knowledge of SSAS, My SQL, Postgres SQL and Python (But not essential)

