Software Developer

System Analysis and design of solutions

Compile functional and technical specifications using templates and standards as set by management.

Design and code complex Object Orientated Coding Constructs using the relevant coding language

Design complex data modelling structures using applicable server tools.

Review and update current systems following SDLC and corporate governance.

Develop and implement working programs and run program debugging and system testing.

Collect customer feedback relating to programs to verify customer needs and specifications are met.

Review and update supporting documents and ascertain that they are filed according to SBV standards both.

Review and apply security principles to all design and development work performed as and when required.

identify and resolve system problems, and create a troubleshooting guide for future reference.

Test SBV system integrity, implemented designs, application developments and other processes related to infrastructure, making improvements as needed.

Define implementation criteria

Define implementation/cut over approach requirements and steps to be followed, and compile the code and check it into its repository.

Consult with the business on business readiness criteria.

Systems and Impact analysis

Conduct system and impact analysis of new development changes and fix prior to development taking place.

Apply version control to all development and associated documentation.

Responsible for designing prototypes, as well as developing and enforcing coding standards

Design and present prototype for peer review and validation by solution designers.

Schedule conduct and report on code reviews including corrective action identified to meet minimum standards

Manage code deployments, fixes, updates and related processe through defect tracking in testing, and also evaluation on error logs.

Provide consultancy service to users/customers and testers

Assess current system efficiency and make suggestions in respect of optimal use of computer systems and applications.

Provide testers with background and insight relating to processes and functionality provided.

Give technical input and advice on new development and changes to current systems.

Facilitate joint design sessions with Testing and Business Analyst staff.

Provide support and resolve issues around application in accordance with SLA

Manage and assign projects as necessary while lending support to the team.

Build and maintain tools, solutions and microservices associated with deployment and operations platform, meeting all customer service standards and reducing errors.

Automate operational processes as and when needed, with accuracy and in compliance with our security requirements.

Test and maintain software products to ensure strong functionality and optimization

Manage source control including Azure DevOps.

