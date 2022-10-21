Solutions Architect

Our cient based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Solutions Architect to be on a 24 months initial contract

Education and experience:

A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field

of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications OR Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design

and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture. A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.

A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF, BIZBOK) will be an advantage.

Additional requirements Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills).

Desired Skills:

application analysis/architecture

Solution Architecture

TOGAF

Enterprise Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

