Our cient based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Solutions Architect to be on a 24 months initial contract
Education and experience:
- A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field
of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications OR
- Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design
and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.
- A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
- A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF, BIZBOK) will be an advantage.
Additional requirements
- Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills).
Desired Skills:
- application analysis/architecture
- Solution Architecture
- TOGAF
- Enterprise Architecture
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree