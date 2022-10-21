Solutions Architect – Gauteng Pretoria CBD

Oct 21, 2022

Our cient based in Pretoria is urgently looking for a Solutions Architect to be on a 24 months initial contract

Education and experience:

  • A tertiary qualification (NQF6), degree (NQF7) or Honours degree (NQF 8) in the field
    of specialisation OR equivalent industry-specific certifications OR
  • Minimum five years’ experience in application analysis/architecture and/or design
    and/or enterprise architecture and/or solutions architecture.
  • A postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
  • A formal architecture certification (e.g. TOGAF, BIZBOK) will be an advantage.
    Additional requirements
  • Proficiency in English (verbal and written skills).

Desired Skills:

  • application analysis/architecture
  • Solution Architecture
  • TOGAF
  • Enterprise Architecture

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

