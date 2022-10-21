Supervisor: Technical Support FACT at Air Traffic and Navigation Services – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Oct 21, 2022

Applications are invited for the position of Supervisor: Technical Support (Peromnes 8) based at Cape Town Control Tower Complex. The successful applicants will be reporting to Manager: Technical Support FACT.

ATNS is seeking a candidate to provide maintenance and support of CNS ATM systems, equipment and associated support services.

Major Activities

  • Provide continuous serviceability and availability of all ATNS CNS ATM systems to the Service levels required by all ATM users.
  • Develop and implement a preventative maintenance plans for all CNS equipment and infrastructure at the applicable centre.
  • Implement immediate remedial action plans in the event of critical failures (Crisis management).
  • Maintain close liaison with the operations environment to schedule and execute critical corrective restorations and preventative maintenance activities.
  • Provide information on critical system status to ATC.
  • The acquisition and management inventory items in order to provide sufficient spares to enable timeous and efficient execution of maintenance tasks.
  • Regularly review equipment serviceability and implement corrective action when required.
  • Direct and control task executions of sections and staff. (Frequency 24 hours X 7 days exception management).
  • Plan, manage, lead and control a team of staff to maintain facilities during normal and outside normal working hours.
  • Develop new practices and procedures to enhance productivity and to adhere to legislations.
  • Coordinate the overall technical repair and maintenance service for the area to ensure continuous availability of the systems to users.
  • Ensure the continuous availability of all equipment and systems to the operational environment at optimum serviceability levels within the assigned area.
  • Direct and control the task execution of the sections and staff.
  • Conduct regular inspections to ensure that the technical services are being maintained in accordance with the prescribed standards and procedures and implement corrective action where appropriate.
  • Maintain close liaison with the operational environment, providing the necessary information on availability / serviceability status of systems and equipment for distribution to users.
  • Assist with issuing systems maintenance Standing Instructions (SSIâ€™s) to the area.
  • Develop new practices and procedures to enhance productivity.
  • Assess and quantify technical competence of staff.
  • Initiate external technical training requirements as well as internal technical and on-the-job training to develop a competent team.
  • Apply all relevant technical regulations and instructions and the implementation of technical policy directives and instructions issued by ATNS Corporate.
  • Apply all ICAO, CAA, ICASA, ISO 9001, Airport Regulations, labour, environmental, ATNS Directives, Occupational and Safety Act and other legislation.
  • Assist with the developing, recommending and managing the technical operating budget for the area to ensure service continuity.
  • Manage inventories in order to safeguard and control assets and ensure sufficient spares to enable timeous and efficient execution of maintenance tasks.
  • Install security measures for all ATNS equipment sites.
  • Audits applicable at ATNS properties at regular interval to assess security risk.
  • Manage external contracts applicable to the area ensuring satisfactory execution of work and within the approved budget.
  • Provide financial reports as requested.

Minimum Qualifications

  • S4 National Diploma in Light Current Electronic Engineering or equivalent, granting admittance to ECSA as an Engineering Technician or Technologist

Minimum Experience

  • 5 years in the maintenance and support of CNS ATM systems, equipment and associated support services.
  • Proven diagnostic and fault-finding abilities, and to implement corrective actions to restore communications, navigation and surveillance (CNS) systems and equipment to an acceptable operating condition.
  • Proven leadership abilities.

