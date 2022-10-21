Supervisor: Technical Support FACT at Air Traffic and Navigation Services – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Applications are invited for the position of Supervisor: Technical Support (Peromnes 8) based at Cape Town Control Tower Complex. The successful applicants will be reporting to Manager: Technical Support FACT.
ATNS is seeking a candidate to provide maintenance and support of CNS ATM systems, equipment and associated support services.
Major Activities
- Provide continuous serviceability and availability of all ATNS CNS ATM systems to the Service levels required by all ATM users.
- Develop and implement a preventative maintenance plans for all CNS equipment and infrastructure at the applicable centre.
- Implement immediate remedial action plans in the event of critical failures (Crisis management).
- Maintain close liaison with the operations environment to schedule and execute critical corrective restorations and preventative maintenance activities.
- Provide information on critical system status to ATC.
- The acquisition and management inventory items in order to provide sufficient spares to enable timeous and efficient execution of maintenance tasks.
- Regularly review equipment serviceability and implement corrective action when required.
- Direct and control task executions of sections and staff. (Frequency 24 hours X 7 days exception management).
- Plan, manage, lead and control a team of staff to maintain facilities during normal and outside normal working hours.
- Develop new practices and procedures to enhance productivity and to adhere to legislations.
- Coordinate the overall technical repair and maintenance service for the area to ensure continuous availability of the systems to users.
- Ensure the continuous availability of all equipment and systems to the operational environment at optimum serviceability levels within the assigned area.
- Direct and control the task execution of the sections and staff.
- Conduct regular inspections to ensure that the technical services are being maintained in accordance with the prescribed standards and procedures and implement corrective action where appropriate.
- Maintain close liaison with the operational environment, providing the necessary information on availability / serviceability status of systems and equipment for distribution to users.
- Assist with issuing systems maintenance Standing Instructions (SSIâ€™s) to the area.
- Develop new practices and procedures to enhance productivity.
- Assess and quantify technical competence of staff.
- Initiate external technical training requirements as well as internal technical and on-the-job training to develop a competent team.
- Apply all relevant technical regulations and instructions and the implementation of technical policy directives and instructions issued by ATNS Corporate.
- Apply all ICAO, CAA, ICASA, ISO 9001, Airport Regulations, labour, environmental, ATNS Directives, Occupational and Safety Act and other legislation.
- Assist with the developing, recommending and managing the technical operating budget for the area to ensure service continuity.
- Manage inventories in order to safeguard and control assets and ensure sufficient spares to enable timeous and efficient execution of maintenance tasks.
- Install security measures for all ATNS equipment sites.
- Audits applicable at ATNS properties at regular interval to assess security risk.
- Manage external contracts applicable to the area ensuring satisfactory execution of work and within the approved budget.
- Provide financial reports as requested.
Minimum Qualifications
- S4 National Diploma in Light Current Electronic Engineering or equivalent, granting admittance to ECSA as an Engineering Technician or Technologist
Minimum Experience
- 5 years in the maintenance and support of CNS ATM systems, equipment and associated support services.
- Proven diagnostic and fault-finding abilities, and to implement corrective actions to restore communications, navigation and surveillance (CNS) systems and equipment to an acceptable operating condition.
- Proven leadership abilities.