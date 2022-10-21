VALR and CV Labs Africa partner on blockchain

VALR, which claims to the the largest crypto exchange headquartered in Africa, is the new platinum partner of CV Labs Africa.

Working closely with the Swiss government where appropriate, CV Labs is the international blockchain ecosystem builder of CV VC (Crypto Valley Venture Capital) and an accelerator of blockchain startups across Africa.

Through the partnership, VALR aims to work with governments and corporates to further the institutionalisation of crypto across the continent.

VALR’s partnership with CV Labs Africa includes a range of events, including the CV Summit Africa 2023.

“VALR has become synonymous with speed, security, stability and service and we hope to showcase this in partnership with CV Labs, who themselves are playing a valuable part in extending the crypto ecosystem into mainstream finance and business operations,” explains Sean Emery, head of strategic partnerships at VALR.

“A key part of the VALR mission is to serve all – we plan to showcase our #buildonvalr mission, where we are building out the VALR API features to ensure we can serve any business that has crypto in their business model,” adds Emery. “Our clients extend from virtual and fiat payment enablers to crypto traders, asset or portfolio managers, and everyone in between.”

Gideon Greaves, CV Labs MD: Africa, comments: “We’re thrilled to have VALR as an ecosystem partner. Through partners like VALR, we can accelerate adoption on the continent, resulting in a more inclusive economy for African citizens. The CV Labs Africa team is thrilled to support the growth of an exchange that is truly African, as we believe Africa will be at the forefront of global digital asset adoption.”