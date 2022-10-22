Business Intelligence Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

Oct 22, 2022

You will assist in developing, testing, designing, implementation, training of all reports within the organisation and partners.
Minimum Requirements:

  • Matric with Maths + 50% pass
  • Tertiary qualification adv
  • 3 years of reporting experience
  • 2 years of reporting using BI Reporting Tool
  • Business Intelligence Reporting tool Certificate Qlikview, Ms Power BI, Qliksense essential
  • Own transport
  • English – Fluent
  • Experience in short Term Insurance essential

Desired Skills:

  • 2 years reporting experience using BI tool
  • 3 year reporting expeirence
  • Strong MS Excel Skills
  • Short Term Insurance exp ess
  • Qlikview
  • MS Power BI
  • Qliksense
  • Own Transport
  • Fluent English

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
  • 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund
  • Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position

Submit a Comment

Your email address will not be published.