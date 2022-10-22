Business Intelligence Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

You will assist in developing, testing, designing, implementation, training of all reports within the organisation and partners.
Minimum Requirements:
- Matric with Maths + 50% pass
- Tertiary qualification adv
- 3 years of reporting experience
- 2 years of reporting using BI Reporting Tool
- Business Intelligence Reporting tool Certificate Qlikview, Ms Power BI, Qliksense essential
- Own transport
- English – Fluent
- Experience in short Term Insurance essential
Desired Skills:
- 2 years reporting experience using BI tool
- 3 year reporting expeirence
- Strong MS Excel Skills
- Short Term Insurance exp ess
- Qlikview
- MS Power BI
- Qliksense
- Own Transport
- Fluent English
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance
- 2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid