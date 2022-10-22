Business Intelligence Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

You will assist in developing, testing, designing, implementation, training of all reports within the organisation and partners.

Minimum Requirements:

Matric with Maths + 50% pass

Tertiary qualification adv

3 years of reporting experience

2 years of reporting using BI Reporting Tool

Business Intelligence Reporting tool Certificate Qlikview, Ms Power BI, Qliksense essential

Own transport

English – Fluent

Experience in short Term Insurance essential

Desired Skills:

2 years reporting experience using BI tool

3 year reporting expeirence

Strong MS Excel Skills

Short Term Insurance exp ess

Qlikview

MS Power BI

Qliksense

Own Transport

Fluent English

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

Learn more/Apply for this position