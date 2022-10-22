Data Analyst – Internal Audit

You will apply your programming and advanced analytics skillsets to work closely with the internal auditors to develop analyses and testing strategies that derive insight and help the internal audit team to better understand the company’s process and controls. Proposed enhancements to processes and controls will follow from the various assessments.

Minimum requirements:

Degree in Statistics, Mathematics, Actuarial Science, Data Science

2 years experience working in the Data Analytics fields including 2 years experience in the Non-Live Insurance Industry.

Hands on Experience with SQL Programming

Strong understanding of database concepts like views, materialised views, primary views, table joins

Experience with visualisation tool (Power BI)

Experience with analytical / statistical programming

Excellent communication – verbal & written

Multitasking

Desired Skills:

Hands-on exp SQL programming

Experience with Power BI

Analytical/Statistical programming

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Investments, Insurance & Assurance

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

