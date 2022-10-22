Data Scientist/Data Engineer at Kwena – Gauteng Presas

Data Scientist/Data Engineer
About the position
Our client is looking for individuals with a passion analyzing data in a data science environment. The candidate should be highly proficient and fluent in data wrangling, dealing with large volumes of data and the relevant technologies. The self-motivated individual should be curious and proactive, providing thought leadership to the rest of the team.
Job Purpose
To analyze (using data science methods) and provide expert advice with regards to data analytics in order to achieve business objectives.
Education and Experience
Minimum Qualification & Experience Required
Relevant Bachelor’s Degree / Advanced Diploma (NQF 8) AND 8-10 years’ experience in Data Engineering / Business Data Intelligence / Data Science, of which 3-4 years is at an operational specialist level
OR
Senior Certificate (NQF 4) AND 15 years in experience in Data Engineering / Business Data Intelligence / Data Science, of which 3-4 years is at an operational specialist level
Minimum Functional Requirements:
- Solid experience in the Data Science field.
- Advanced technical experience in descriptive analytics
- Advanced (applied theory) technical expertise in the building of machine learning models using statistical methods like regression classification, etc.
- Advanced knowledge and experience in a programming language like, SQL, Python, R, etc.
- Advanced knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages/ platforms for analyzing datasets like, IBM Watson, SPSS, Azure, SAS Enterprise Miner. etc.
- Experience with Data Visualization tools like PowerBI, Tableau etc.
- Experience in Prescriptive Analytics will be beneficial
- MLOps and or Data Engineering skills would be beneficial
- Geospatial analytical skills would be beneficial
- Graph Database (Network Analysis) skills would be beneficial
Job Outputs:
Process
- Understands business problems and design end-to-end analytics solutions
- Collaborate with key stakeholders to obtain business requirements
- Extracting and aggregating data from large databases
- Conduct data discovery for inclusion in models and analysis.
- Prepare and transform data into tidy datasets as inputs to models and analysis
- Apply advanced analytical techniques such as machine learning and artificial intelligence to derive business value.
- Visualize models and analysis outputs
- Deploy monitor and maintain models in production
Governance
Implement and provide input into the development of governance, compliance, integrity, and ethics processes within area of specialization.
People
Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and team members to achieve predefined objectives.
Search for, integrate and share new knowledge attained through formal and informal learning opportunities in the execution of your job.
Finance
Adhere to organisational policies and procedures to ensure cost effectiveness and reduction of financial costs
Client
Contribute to a culture of service excellence, which builds positive relationships and provides opportunity for feedback and exceptional service.
Provide authoritative, specialist services, expertise and advice to internal and external stakeholders.
Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders that promote cross-functional process delivery solutions.
Behavioural competencies
Accountability
Analytical thinking
Attention to detail
Adaptability
Building Sustainability
Commitment to Continuous Learning
Conceptual Ability
Fairness and Transparency
Honesty & Integrity
Organisational Awareness
Problem Solving and Analysis
Respect
Trust
Technical competencies
Business knowledge
Computer Literacy
Functional Policies and Procedures
Statistical and Mathematical Analysis Proficiency
Data Management
Data Collection and Analysis
Capacity Management
Data Analytics
Reporting
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- Python
- MACHINE LEARNING