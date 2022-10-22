Data Scientist/Data Engineer at Kwena – Gauteng Presas

Data Scientist/Data Engineer

About the position

Our client is looking for individuals with a passion analyzing data in a data science environment. The candidate should be highly proficient and fluent in data wrangling, dealing with large volumes of data and the relevant technologies. The self-motivated individual should be curious and proactive, providing thought leadership to the rest of the team.

Job Purpose

To analyze (using data science methods) and provide expert advice with regards to data analytics in order to achieve business objectives.

Education and Experience

Minimum Qualification & Experience Required

Relevant Bachelor’s Degree / Advanced Diploma (NQF 8) AND 8-10 years’ experience in Data Engineering / Business Data Intelligence / Data Science, of which 3-4 years is at an operational specialist level

OR

Senior Certificate (NQF 4) AND 15 years in experience in Data Engineering / Business Data Intelligence / Data Science, of which 3-4 years is at an operational specialist level

Minimum Functional Requirements:

Solid experience in the Data Science field.

Advanced technical experience in descriptive analytics

Advanced (applied theory) technical expertise in the building of machine learning models using statistical methods like regression classification, etc.

Advanced knowledge and experience in a programming language like, SQL, Python, R, etc.

Advanced knowledge of statistics and experience using statistical packages/ platforms for analyzing datasets like, IBM Watson, SPSS, Azure, SAS Enterprise Miner. etc.

Experience with Data Visualization tools like PowerBI, Tableau etc.

Experience in Prescriptive Analytics will be beneficial

MLOps and or Data Engineering skills would be beneficial

Geospatial analytical skills would be beneficial

Graph Database (Network Analysis) skills would be beneficial

Job Outputs:

Process

Understands business problems and design end-to-end analytics solutions

Collaborate with key stakeholders to obtain business requirements

Extracting and aggregating data from large databases

Conduct data discovery for inclusion in models and analysis.

Prepare and transform data into tidy datasets as inputs to models and analysis

Apply advanced analytical techniques such as machine learning and artificial intelligence to derive business value.

Visualize models and analysis outputs

Deploy monitor and maintain models in production

Governance

Implement and provide input into the development of governance, compliance, integrity, and ethics processes within area of specialization.

People

Develop and maintain productive working relationships with peers and team members to achieve predefined objectives.

Search for, integrate and share new knowledge attained through formal and informal learning opportunities in the execution of your job.

Finance

Adhere to organisational policies and procedures to ensure cost effectiveness and reduction of financial costs

Client

Contribute to a culture of service excellence, which builds positive relationships and provides opportunity for feedback and exceptional service.

Provide authoritative, specialist services, expertise and advice to internal and external stakeholders.

Build and maintain relationships with clients and internal and external stakeholders that promote cross-functional process delivery solutions.

Behavioural competencies

Accountability

Analytical thinking

Attention to detail

Adaptability

Building Sustainability

Commitment to Continuous Learning

Conceptual Ability

Fairness and Transparency

Honesty & Integrity

Organisational Awareness

Problem Solving and Analysis

Respect

Trust

Technical competencies

Business knowledge

Computer Literacy

Functional Policies and Procedures

Statistical and Mathematical Analysis Proficiency

Data Management

Data Collection and Analysis

Capacity Management

Data Analytics

Reporting

Desired Skills:

SQL

Python

MACHINE LEARNING

