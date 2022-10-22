IT Technician – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Job Purpose

Monitoring of real time EFT processing and online transactions processing. Identifying and reporting on service impacting issues affecting the production environment, together with ourproducts, networks and applications

Key roles and Accountabilities

Provides both internal and external customer support and service.

Provides ongoing support to colleagues

Understand the real time framework

Escalation

Communication

Troubleshooting

Assignment of tickets

Reporting/resolution/feedback

Communications: Written/verbal

Batch Processes File transmissions

Tasks to be completed

Desired Skills:

EFT Processing

Batch Processing

