IT Technician – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Oct 22, 2022

Job Purpose
Monitoring of real time EFT processing and online transactions processing. Identifying and reporting on service impacting issues affecting the production environment, together with ourproducts, networks and applications

Key roles and Accountabilities

  • Provides both internal and external customer support and service.
  • Provides ongoing support to colleagues
  • Understand the real time framework
  • Escalation
  • Communication
  • Troubleshooting
  • Assignment of tickets
  • Reporting/resolution/feedback
  • Communications: Written/verbal
  • Batch Processes File transmissions
  • Tasks to be completed

Desired Skills:

  • EFT Processing
  • Batch Processing

