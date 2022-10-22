Lead Analyst Programmer – Gauteng Johannesburg

The Opportunity
This is a nationally based role that forms part of the Information Technology Team. The objective of this role is to define, develop, test, analyze, and maintain new software applications in support of the achievement of business requirements. This includes coding, testing, and analyzing software programs.
In this role, you will get to
- Design and program software solutions based on user requirement specifications.
- Manage the implementation of software solutions.
- Review the work of Junior Programmers and provide required coaching and mentoring to ensure quality of delivery as well as provide support.
- Investigate, analyse and resolve production issues escalated to Third-Line Development Team Support.
- Identify inefficiencies and work towards continuous improvement of existing systems and/or processes.
- Contribute to the body of knowledge (Documentation, Wikis, How-To Guides).
- Participate actively in Scrum delivery ceremonies (Stand-ups, Planning, Design Retrospectives and Reviews).
What you will need to succeed
A Matric or Grade 12 equivalent, relevant Tertiary Qualification as well as a minimum of 8 years’ experience in Software Design and Programming.
You will also need to have experience in working with the following technologies in an Agile environment:
- Java
- Spring Boot
- Docker
- Kubernetes
- ANT
- Maven
- Source control – Git, SVN
- XML
- XSL
- Html
- xsl:fo
- Jquery
- Jenkins
- Patterns
- UML
- Relational databases
- Object databases
- SQL
- Web servers (e.g Tomcat, Jetty,Netty)
Education
- Bachelors Degree (B): Information Technology
- High School (Grade 12) (Required)
- National Diploma (Nat Dip): Information Technology (Required)
Desired Skills:
- Lead Analyst
- Programmer