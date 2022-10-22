Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Oct 22, 2022

Perform detailed analysis, document processes, and perform user acceptance testing to support development of innovative solutions to enable business objectives.
Experience and Qualifications:

  • Information Technology or related qualification
  • Relevant Business Analysis qualification/certification
  • 7+ years’ experience in business analysis
  • Proven experience in implementation of large projects
  • Exposure to/experience in the Short-term Insurance industry will be an advantage

Responsibilities:
Conduct business analysis in line with business requirements:

  • Gather and interpret requirements from key stakeholders/customers in line with business analysis frameworks.
  • Analyse and understand the business’ requirements and through a structured process document, validate and translate these into requirement specifications and functional specifications to be used by developers in crafting technical solutions.
  • Contribute to translating the business goals into design in line with systems architecture.
  • Ensure the quality delivery of requirements and business process specifications that meet the agreed deliverables in line with best practices and business process.
  • Collaborate closely with solutions teams and a variety of end-users to ensure requirements compatibility and end user satisfaction.
  • Participate in the solution design process to make recommendations to create and enhance solutions that are innovative, re-usable and sustainable and solve complex business problems.
  • Participate in user acceptance testing and guide users to ensure that the designed solution ultimately meets business requirements.
  • Define the success criteria using scenario testing and test cases to ensure that testing covers all aspects of the business specification.
  • Test and validate the functionality of all technical solutions in line with business requirements on completion of development to ensure that business requirements are met in the implemented solutions.
  • Define reporting requirements and integration points on affected components using, amongst others, diagrammatic representations.
  • Collaborate with various business areas and teams to ensure integration and consistency of solutions across business.
  • Keep abreast of latest IT trends and practices to optimise service offering and minimise risk.

Collaboration:

  • Build and maintain relationships with internal and external stakeholders.
  • Effective and consistent service delivery and support to all internal and external stakeholders to ensure that expectations are managed.
  • Participate and contribute to a culture which builds rewarding relationships, facilitates feedback and provides exceptional service.
  • Continuously monitor turnaround times and quality standards and resolve issues speedily to enhance internal service delivery.
  • Manage stakeholder query processes and ensure that queries are tracked, accurately resolved, and used as a mechanism to improve client service and business processes.

Self-management, teamwork, and values:

  • Contribute to creating a positive work climate and culture that energises employees, gives meaning to work, minimises work disruption and maximises employee productivity.
  • Effectively manage your performance within the team to ensure business objectives are achieved.
  • Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.
  • Manage own performance and development by ensuring performance contract plan in place.
  • Live the company values.

Competencies Required:

  • Strong presentation skills: ability to present to audiences at all levels using different media.
  • Ability to engage with audience; obtain requirements; obtain buy-in for the concept/proposal.
  • Good facilitation skills: ensuring all stakeholders participating, dealing with different personality and behavioural styles, stimulating out of the box thinking, ability to effectively summarise and capture salient points.
  • Ability to converse comfortably with the technical teams and gather more information if required.
  • Strong communication skills both in a 1-to-1 and larger group setting.
  • Strong communication both in a relatively technical context as well as with non-technical users and other communities.
  • Strong documentation skills (Business writing skills, Use case documentation, modelling skills (i.e., MS Visio etc)).
  • Analytical and problem-solving skills: Seek information from a wide range of sources, critically evaluate, test hypothesis.
  • Differentiate between urgent and non-urgent, important, and unimportant according to formal prioritisation lists.
  • Master the 80/20 rule to prevent analysis paralysis, clearly articulate the risks and identify and manage the risk mitigation plans.
  • Ability to take a stand and drive hard for resolution on key issues.
  • Is sensitive to individual and cultural similarities and differences and demonstrates humility and an openness to engage people from diverse backgrounds and cultures to the mutual benefit of all parties concerned.
  • Manages self and relationships with others effectively and provides perspective in difficult situations.
  • Communications skills
  • Problem-solving skills
  • Analytical skills
  • Planning and organising skills
  • Interpersonal skills
  • Critical thinking

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analyst
  • Short-term insurance
  • Project management

