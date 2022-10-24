Business Intelligence and OL Sales

To implement the MB Vans direct sales strategy to maximise penetration and retention through the direct promotion and sale of vehicles, finance product, insurance and value added products including the On-Line Store.

To effectively manage and steer every New Business Model (NBM) sale by engagement with direct customers and supporting field staff with NBM insight and reporting as well as related activities ensuring high levels of customer satisfaction in compliance to the Company’s Culture Statement, Integrity & Anti Bribery Codes, Conflict of Interest Policy & S.H.E. requirements and to perform delegated S.H.E. tasks and duties.