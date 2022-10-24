Data Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg

The role will be responsible to oversee a range of analytical teams from data analytics, data science, and clinical in South Africa and co-ordinate with technical heads who will be based in Singapore. The objective of the role is to ensure timeous, robust and accurate delivery of analytical products and frameworks. Effective communication between key stakeholders is vital to ensure delivery.

The role is based in South Africa.

Core responsibilities include:

Mining large structured and unstructured datasets for a multitude of companies with different data structures

Ownership of data structures and relevant business logic by setting standards and vision for normalised data sets

Support the design of data systems to ensure data analytics takes place in an efficient, scalable, and reproducible way

Usage of data to find new insights to inform healthcare strategies and develop product – there will be a broad range of products to understand from clinical, operations, fraud, digital, sales and marketing, wellness, etc.

Performing basic to advanced data analytics both ad hoc and in production

Present data and model findings in a way that provides actionable insights

Connecting with a multitude of local and international stakeholders to understand the data, systems, and analytical architecture in a healthcare context

Improve processes and data outcomes where opportunities arise

Additionally, you will be required to contribution to the innovation and product creation process.

Technical understanding

A working understanding of the data used in healthcare is optimal as data forms the basis of products, as such the following core understandings are required:

Working experience and skill set in SQL, python, and advanced excel is preferred

Working understanding in advanced statistics, risk adjustment and health outcome indices and metrics

Working understanding of data in at least 2 out of the following areas of expertise from clinical, operations, fraud, digital, sales and marketing, wellness, etc.

Knowledge of databases and structures, governance and meta data standards including data architecture principals, ETL/ELT, etc.

Knowledge of patient health management, provider profiling, healthcare reporting, and other key healthcare technologies etc.

Knowledge of clinical tools including coders, groupers, and classifications

Knowledge of data science in the healthcare space

Understanding of healthcare benefit pricing, product pricing and other actuarial calculations (reserving, risk rating, etc.)

Experience in Microsoft Azure preferred (Databricks, Synapse, Data Factory, etc.)

Qualifications

A bachelor’s degree in actuarial science, statistics, healthcare related, or similar.

A master’s degree in a related field preferred.

Extensive experience in healthcare analytics.

Desired Skills:

Python

ETL

ELT

Azure

Advanced Excel

Reporting

Power BI

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

