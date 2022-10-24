Data Architect at GG Recruitment – Gauteng West Rand

My client, an International pure Fintech Company, expanding roots into African Continents, is on the hunt for a Data Analyst Architect. This person must have data analyses and data architecture experience within OLTP (online tractational processing) & preferrably a PAS (Policy Administation) sytems.

Requirements:

BSC / Bachelors in Information Technology or equivalent

Minimum of 6 years’ experience in data analysis and architecture in an OLTP environment

Minimum of 2 years’ experience in data analysis and architecture in DW environment

Minimum of 2 years’ experience being involved with a data warehouse solution using an ETL tool – Preference will be given to Attunity/Qlik Compose

Minimum of 3 years’ experience writing SQL

Exposure to the Qlik Compose ETL tool will be an advantage

Excellent technical and analytical skills

Strong communication and interpersonal skills

Exposure to Cloud based technologies will be an advantage

Exposure to the Atlassian toolset (Bitbucket/Jira) will be an advantage

A passion for data

PLease submit detailed CV’s as soon as possible.

Desired Skills:

Data Architect

Data architecture

Online Transactional Payment Systems

OLTP

Data Analyses

Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Stable, Digital Insurer growing in the AFrican Markets and plans to penetrate 23 African Countries. The role requires African markets / Multiple cloud based platform experience with Online Transactional / or Payment Systems architecture and Data analyses experience.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Provident Fund

Medical Aid

Group Life Assurance

Performance Bonus

Learn more/Apply for this position