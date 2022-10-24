Data Architect at GG Recruitment

My client, an International pure Fintech Company, expanding roots into African Continents, is on the hunt for a Data Analyst Architect. This person must have data analyses and data architecture experience within OLTP (online tractational processing) & preferrably a PAS (Policy Administation) sytems.
Requirements:
- BSC / Bachelors in Information Technology or equivalent
- Minimum of 6 years’ experience in data analysis and architecture in an OLTP environment
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience in data analysis and architecture in DW environment
- Minimum of 2 years’ experience being involved with a data warehouse solution using an ETL tool – Preference will be given to Attunity/Qlik Compose
- Minimum of 3 years’ experience writing SQL
- Exposure to the Qlik Compose ETL tool will be an advantage
- Excellent technical and analytical skills
- Strong communication and interpersonal skills
- Exposure to Cloud based technologies will be an advantage
- Exposure to the Atlassian toolset (Bitbucket/Jira) will be an advantage
- A passion for data
PLease submit detailed CV’s as soon as possible.
Desired Skills:
- Data Architect
- Data architecture
- Online Transactional Payment Systems
- OLTP
- Data Analyses
- Data Analysis
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
About The Employer:
Stable, Digital Insurer growing in the AFrican Markets and plans to penetrate 23 African Countries. The role requires African markets / Multiple cloud based platform experience with Online Transactional / or Payment Systems architecture and Data analyses experience.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Provident Fund
- Medical Aid
- Group Life Assurance
- Performance Bonus