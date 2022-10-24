Data Architect at GG Recruitment

Oct 24, 2022

My client, an International pure Fintech Company, expanding roots into African Continents, is on the hunt for a Data Analyst Architect. This person must have data analyses and data architecture experience within OLTP (online tractational processing) & preferrably a PAS (Policy Administation) sytems.

Requirements:

  • BSC / Bachelors in Information Technology or equivalent
  • Minimum of 6 years’ experience in data analysis and architecture in an OLTP environment
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience in data analysis and architecture in DW environment
  • Minimum of 2 years’ experience being involved with a data warehouse solution using an ETL tool – Preference will be given to Attunity/Qlik Compose
  • Minimum of 3 years’ experience writing SQL
  • Exposure to the Qlik Compose ETL tool will be an advantage
  • Excellent technical and analytical skills
  • Strong communication and interpersonal skills
  • Exposure to Cloud based technologies will be an advantage
  • Exposure to the Atlassian toolset (Bitbucket/Jira) will be an advantage
  • A passion for data

PLease submit detailed CV’s as soon as possible.

Desired Skills:

  • Data Architect
  • Data architecture
  • Online Transactional Payment Systems
  • OLTP
  • Data Analyses
  • Data Analysis

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Technical / Business Architecture

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Stable, Digital Insurer growing in the AFrican Markets and plans to penetrate 23 African Countries. The role requires African markets / Multiple cloud based platform experience with Online Transactional / or Payment Systems architecture and Data analyses experience.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Provident Fund
  • Medical Aid
  • Group Life Assurance
  • Performance Bonus

