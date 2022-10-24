Data Engineer / Data Scientist – Pretoria – up to R600 per hour at e-Merge IT Recruitment

This well-established award-winning car brand is looking for an experienced, competent, and enthusiastic Data Engineer/Data Scientist with attention to detail. You will have the opportunity to work with several diverse technologies; be at the forefront of innovation; and help deliver IT solutions to the global car brand group.

If you’re interested in working with a cutting-edge global IT system landscape and processes, with a highly attractive work/life balance, read on.

What You’ll Need

Relevant Degree / Diploma

Data Modelling 5+ years’

Got The Skills?

Power BI

SQL

Python

Reference Number for this position is BRM55788 which is a long-term contract based in Menlyn, Pretoria offering a cost to company salary of between R450 – R600 per hour. Contact Bryce on [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

